WKU Regents to Rename Mass Media and Technology Hall in Honor of Jody Richards

By 27 minutes ago

The Mass Media and Technology Hall at WKU
Credit WKU

Western Kentucky University is renaming an academic building after a longtime Warren County lawmaker.

The school’s Board of Regents Friday approved renaming the Mass Media and Technology Hall after Jody Richards.

The Bowling Green Democrat has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 1976, and was House Speaker for 14 years—the longest anyone has ever held that position.

A statement from the university said Richards was instrumental in securing state funding to construct the Mass Media and Technology Hall, as well as at least seven other campus buildings.

A renaming ceremony will be held Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m.

WKU
Jody Richards

Korean Pop Culture Part of Year Long Celebration at WKU

By Apr 27, 2017

Sherri Ter Molen got her first exposure to South Korea at an early age.

“In the 1970s my aunt and uncle, they adopted a daughter from South Korea and I remember the very first day that they brought her to my house. I was only three years old at the time, but it made such an impression on me that I still remember,” she said.

WKU Launches Its Own Crowdfunding Platform

By Apr 18, 2017

Western Kentucky University students and faculty have a new funding source to tap into for things like research, travel, and equipment. 

SpiritFunder will allow the public to contribute money to various projects and initiatives at WKU, much like GoFundMe and KickStarter. 

Similar platforms are being implemented at universities across the nation as a way to bring attention to small projects that might otherwise go unfunded.  Typical campaigns will range between $2,ooo and $10,00o.

"When you're talking about two thousand dollars, a gift of five dollars or ten dollars really adds up," said Heather McWhorter, Director of Leadership Annual Giving at WKU.  "Even if you can't make a major gift to the university, you can still make a difference."

Attorney General Beshear Allowed to Intervene in Lawsuit Over WKU, Open Records

By Apr 3, 2017
WKU

An attorney representing Western Kentucky University’s student newspaper thinks an open records lawsuit could take several months to resolve.

The comments from Mike Abate come after a hearing related to the lawsuit scheduled for Monday was canceled.

WKU is suing the College Heights Herald and the University of Kentucky student newspaper to prevent the release of documents related to potential sexual harassment allegations made against university employees.

The hearing was canceled after WKU agreed to a motion allowing the state Attorney General’s office to intervene on the side of the newspapers. Abate says it’s a key development.

Bowling Green Immigration Attorney Says Lack of Clarity on New Rules Has Many Immigrants Worried

By Feb 28, 2017
Jacob Ryan

A Bowling Green immigration attorney says many undocumented immigrants in the region are asking if they’ll be impacted by President Trump’s recent executive orders.

Brett Reynolds says it’s a hard question to answer amid court challenges and a lack of consistency in messages coming from Washington.

He’s advising people in the country illegally to lay low for the time being.

"My advice would be to just stay the course, and stay under the radar. Don't call attention to yourself. Don't get a speeding ticket, don't get a DUI. Anything like that is going to put you at risk for being removed fairly expeditiously."