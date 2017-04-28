WKU Regents to Rename Mass Media and Technology Hall in Honor of Jody Richards

Western Kentucky University is renaming an academic building after a longtime Warren County lawmaker.

The school’s Board of Regents Friday approved renaming the Mass Media and Technology Hall after Jody Richards.

The Bowling Green Democrat has served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 1976, and was House Speaker for 14 years—the longest anyone has ever held that position.

A statement from the university said Richards was instrumental in securing state funding to construct the Mass Media and Technology Hall, as well as at least seven other campus buildings.

A renaming ceremony will be held Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m.