WKU Requests Stay in Lawsuit Against Student Newspaper

By Lisa Autry 1 hour ago

Credit Chronical of Higher Education

Western Kentucky University is asking a court to put its lawsuit against the student newspaper on hold.  WKU is suing the College Heights Herald over an open records request into the school’s sexual misconduct investigations. 

A motion filed in Warren Circuit Court requests a stay on WKU’s lawsuit until similar litigation is resolved between the University of Kentucky and its campus newspaper.  Tom Kerrick, the attorney representing WKU, says in the motion that a stay would save time and reduce legal expenses.  

"These are novel issues of national magnitude for Kentucky courts, and it only makes economic sense for this action to be held in abeyance until these legal issues, which affect the University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University, and other universities in Kentucky (if not the nation), are resolved," Kerrick stated.

At issue is whether Title IX sexual misconduct investigation records are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and therefore, not subject to Kentucky’s Open Records Act. 

Student newspapers at WKU and UK were denied access to documents on how the school has handled sexual misconduct allegations. 

WKU says it’s withholding the documents in order to protect the privacy of those who have filed complaints about sexual misconduct at the school.

Both publications appealed WKU’s decision.  Attorney General Andy Beshear was also denied a confidentially review of the requested records.  Beshear found that WKU violated the state’s Open Records Act and intervened in the lawsuit as a plaintiff.

Related Content

Attorney General Beshear Allowed to Intervene in Lawsuit Over WKU, Open Records

By Apr 3, 2017
WKU

An attorney representing Western Kentucky University’s student newspaper thinks an open records lawsuit could take several months to resolve.

The comments from Mike Abate come after a hearing related to the lawsuit scheduled for Monday was canceled.

WKU is suing the College Heights Herald and the University of Kentucky student newspaper to prevent the release of documents related to potential sexual harassment allegations made against university employees.

The hearing was canceled after WKU agreed to a motion allowing the state Attorney General’s office to intervene on the side of the newspapers. Abate says it’s a key development.

Attorney General: WKU Open Records Denials Were Illegal

By Associated Press Feb 2, 2017
WKU

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has found that Western Kentucky University officials acted illegally by turning down open records requests from two student newspaper representatives.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Beshear concluded in a Jan. 26 ruling that WKU's decisions to turn down open records requests from Matthew Smith of the Kentucky Kernel and Nicole Ares of the College Heights Herald violated the state's open records statute.

Both students last fall sought access to records related to sexual misconduct investigations.

The attorney general wrote that Smith and Ares must be allowed access to the disputed records, with the exception of personal identifiers of the complaintant and witnesses.