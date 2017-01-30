WKU Responds to Immigration Ban

By 19 minutes ago

Western Kentucky University has identified 22 students and two faculty members who are from the countries impacted by President Trump’s executive order banning entry into the U.S.

The school issued a statement Monday saying it doesn’t know of any affected students or faculty members who are currently overseas or being prevented from re-entering the U.S.

Trump’s order barred travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

WKU says its advising students and employees from those seven countries to avoid leaving the U.S. while parts of the ban are still in place. 

The White House has retracted part of the ban, saying it no longer applies to those with green cards.  The Department of Homeland Security has also said that legal residents are exempt from the order.

