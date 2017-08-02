WKU's Prize Basketball Recruit Granted Release from School

By Associated Press 26 minutes ago

Mitchell Robinson
Credit McDonald's All-American Basketball Game

Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury says freshman center Mitchell Robinson has been granted a release to transfer from the program, a day after the 7-footer was suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Stansbury repeated his earlier opinion that Robinson was "a great kid" and wished him well in a statement Tuesday night. The second-year WKU coach said that after talking with the consensus high school All-American from Chalmette, Louisiana, "we agreed that it would be best for both sides to allow him to move in a different direction."

Robinson had enrolled in summer classes at WKU and practiced as recently as last week. His stunning departure leaves the Hilltoppers without their highest-rated recruit in program history as they aim to improve on last season's 15-17 finish.

Tags: 
WKU
WKU basketball

Related Content

Timothy Caboni Sworn In As WKU's 10th President

By Jul 28, 2017
Clinton Lewis

The 10th president of Western Kentucky University, Dr. Timothy Caboni, is officially at the helm.  Caboni was sworn in Friday by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton, Jr. during the quarterly meeting of the Board of Regents.

“Very few occasions are this special,” President Caboni said afterwards.  “I look forward to continuing the remarkable trajectory WKU is on as we go forward and working with all of our stakeholders.”

The oath of office was also administered to new Regent George Nichols III of Potomac, Maryland.  He was appointed to the Board by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin earlier this month.

During First Week on the Job, Caboni Thinking About How WKU Prepares Students for Jobs, Life

By Jul 6, 2017
WKU

Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni says the school can help fill local employment needs while also broadening the perspectives of its students.

Caboni’s first week as WKU President comes at a time when the state is putting increased pressure on colleges and universities to help address workforce development concerns.

Caboni says he wants WKU to prepare students to make a good living, while also preparing them to have a good life.

“I think that having that balance is important. That preparing people to go into the workforce and into a profession is key, but also ensuring they have the critical thinking and broader communication skills to be successful over a lifetime,” WKU’s 10th president said.

Caboni says one of his chief goals is for WKU to recruit “more and better” students who can graduate in four years. Degree productivity is a key point of Kentucky’s new performance-based funding model for higher education.

You can hear our full interview with Timothy Caboni here:


Philanthropist, Businessman and Arboretum Founder Jerry Baker Passes Away at 86

By Jun 22, 2017
Western Kentucky University

Bowling Green philanthropist, businessman and founder of the Baker Arboretum, Jerry E. Baker died June 22 at the age of 86.

His passing was confirmed by director of the Downing Museum at the Baker Arboretum, Jack LeSieur, who said Baker passed away peacefully at his home.

Baker was inducted into the Western Kentucky University Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2011. He was a 1951 graduate of WKU.

He established professorships and scholarships in music and horticulture, as well as scholarships in art, dance and athletics.

In April 2006, Baker made a $15 million gift to WKU that included his home, art and arboretum, making it at that time the single largest gift by an individual to a public university in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.