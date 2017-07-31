ACLU of Kentucky Sues Bevin For Blocking People On Social Media

By 30 minutes ago

Credit J. Tyler Frankin

The ACLU of Kentucky is suing Gov. Matt Bevin for blocking people on Facebook and Twitter, saying the governor is violating the free speech rights of his constituents.

The challenge was filed on behalf of two Kentucky residents who say they have been “permanently blocked from engaging in political speech” on the governor’s official social media pages.

“I was shocked when I discovered that I was blocked from further commenting on the Governor’s posts,” said Mary Hargis in a statement released by the ACLU. “I may not have voted for Governor Bevin, but I’m one of his constituents. He shouldn’t be permanently dismissing my views and concerns with a click.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Monday and comes amid increased scrutiny of who public officials allow to view and engage with their social media pages.

Early in July, a group of Twitter users sued President Donald Trump for blocking them, arguing his social media pages amounted to a “public forum.”

Bevin has blocked hundreds of people from viewing or commenting on content on his official accounts, saying he only bars those who post “obscene and abusive language or images, or repeated off-topic comments and spam.”

A request for comment from the governor’s office wasn’t immediately returned Monday morning.

William Sharp, legal director for the ACLU of Kentucky, said the governor isn’t allowed to “exclude speakers from a public forum.”

“Even when the government seeks to enforce permissible limits in such a forum, permanently excluding individuals for violating those limits goes too far,” Sharp said.

The lawsuit seeks to make Bevin unblock more than 600 Twitter accounts and 300 Facebook accounts.

Tags: 
Matt Bevin
social media
ACLU

Related Content

ACLU Asks Kentucky Governor to Not Block Social Media Users

By Associated Press Jul 30, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The ACLU has asked Kentucky's Republican governor to stop blocking people from following his social media accounts.

The Courier-Journal reports the ACLU sent a letter to Gov. Matt Bevin on July 11 telling him that by blocking people from following his social media accounts, he is violating their rights of free speech under the state and federal constitutions. The newspaper had previously reported Bevin had blocked roughly 600 accounts from his official Facebook and Twitter pages. Blocking an account limits that person's ability to see Bevin's posts or to engage with him.

Ethics Panel Unanimously Dismisses Complaints Against Bevin

By Jul 21, 2017
Jacob Ryan

A state ethics panel says that even if Gov. Matt Bevin got a $1 million discount on a mansion bought from a political donor and appointee, he didn’t violate the state’s ethics code.

The ruling comes after two complaints were filed against Bevin over his purchase of a house and 10 acres of land from Neil Ramsey, who Bevin appointed to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees last summer.

Katie Gabhart, executive director of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, says that the board unanimously voted to dismiss the complaints.

Attorney Claims Bevin House In Disrepair, County Exaggerated Value

By Jul 20, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

An attorney for Gov. Matt Bevin argued during a hearing on Wednesday that county officials overestimated the value of the governor’s home, considering the mansion is old, in disrepair and has water damage.

The governor’s purchase has come under scrutiny after the Courier-Journal first reported that Bevin paid around $1 million less than official estimates deemed the house and surrounding 10 acres were worth.

Bevin bought the property from Neil Ramsey, a political donor and fellow investment manager who the governor appointed to the board that manages one of the state’s pension systems.

Officials to Reconsider Value of Kentucky Governor's Home

By Associated Press Jul 19, 2017
Rob Canning

Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.

Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a three-member appeals board with the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office will hear that appeal. The board is appointed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.