Alcohol Sales Measures Go 2-for-3 in Kentucky Communities

Two western Kentucky communities have voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales, while residents in an eastern Kentucky county struck down a similar measure.

The Daily News of Bowling Green says Auburn residents voted 108-34 on Tuesday in favor of allowing alcoholic beverage sales. Adairville voters also favored allowing sales by a 168-83 margin.

The vote was closer and had a different outcome in Knott County, where WYMT-TV reports that residents voted 1,981 to 1,589 to stay dry. The county also voted to stay dry in 2012.

Supporters of the measures argued that alcohol sales will spur on new business and bring in more tax revenue. Opponents worry that permitting alcohol sales would encourage alcohol use.