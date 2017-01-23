Attendance Soars at National Corvette Museum

By 29 minutes ago

A Kentucky museum devoted to Corvettes had its second-highest attendance numbers in 2016.

Credit Emil Moffatt

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green says it welcomed 228,363 visitors last year, up 3.5 percent from 2015.

Museum officials say the only year when the facility drew more visitors was in 2014, when attendance surged after a massive sinkhole swallowed eight prized sports cars. The sinkhole became an Internet sensation.

The giant hole was eventually plugged, but the museum has an interactive exhibit about the sinkhole. Museum executive director Wendell Strode says the Corvettes swallowed by the sinkhole are still on display.

The museum says attendance also increased last year at the nearby NCM Motorsports Park, which opened in 2014. It says the park drew more than 57,000 visitors last year.

National Corvette Museum

Eighteen Months After Sinkhole Collapse, Corvette Museum Celebrates Reopening of Skydome

By Sep 3, 2015
Lisa Autry

The National Corvette Museum marked a milestone Thursday when it celebrated the reopening of the Skydome, the site of a massive sinkhole collapse on February 12, 2014. 

Eight prized cars fell into the 45-foot hole and most suffered extensive damage. 

Executive Director Wendell Strode thanked the community for its support throughout the ordeal.

"While we had a disastrous situation, everybody worked together and we're back better than ever, stronger than ever, more united than ever," Strode told WKU Public Radio.  "It's just a great day."

Construction Manager Mike Murphy of Murphy, Scott, and Daniel reflected on the past 18 months and said each phase of reconstruction had its challenges.

"Initially, it was how to get all the cars out safely with the structure in the condition it was in, so it was two-fold," Murphy explained.  "We had to secure everything first to bring the heavy equipment in, and then extract the cars, and of course a lot of them weren’t intact. This was the first big challenge."

The repair work took the Skydome from three levels to one, which created more display space. 

Report: Southern Kentucky Region Sees Biggest Jump in Tourism Spending

By May 4, 2015
National Corvette Museum

A ten-county region in southern Kentucky is seeing the biggest increase in tourism revenue in the state.

The region including Warren, Barren, Simpson, and Logan counties experienced a 6.7 percent jump in tourism and travel spending in 2014 versus the year before. A report from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet says the state saw a 4.4 percent increase in tourism dollars last year. 

Telia Butler, with the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, says record-setting attendance at the National Corvette Museum was one reason why the southern Kentucky region saw its gains.

“We definitely can thank the sinkhole that happened in February of last year. They made lemonade out of lemons out of what could have been a very negative thing over what happened over there,” Butler said, referring to the sinkhole that opened up beneath the Corvette Museum’s skydome, swallowing up several vintage vehicles.

Far from driving visitors away from the museum, the massive publicity created by the story drew visitors from around the world to the Bowling Green attraction.

National Corvette Museum Reflects on Progress One Year After Sinkhole

By Feb 12, 2015
Kevin Willis

Staff members with the National Corvette Museum are celebrating the progress that’s been made one year after a sinkhole opened up beneath the facility.

Six of the eight vintage Corvettes that fell into the hole have been fully restored, with the remaining two still being worked on.

Meanwhile, reconstruction of the area where the sinkhole struck beneath the museum’s skydome is expected to be complete by mid-summer. Nearly 4,000 tons of crushed limestone have filled in the sinkhole. Zach Massey, an engineer with a Bowling Green-based construction firm leading the renovations, says it’s impossible to predict whether another sinkhole might hit the area.

“If it swallows the building, we can’t stop that. But there are some additional settlement and movement (where the sinkhole occurred) that we can anticipate. We know there are some loose rocks down there. We had some Ph.D’s go down there and map it, and had some professional geologists go in and take a look at it.”