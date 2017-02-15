Auditor: Staff, System Weren’t Ready For Benefind Rollout

By 5 minutes ago

Credit Benefind Homepage-screenshot

Kentucky’s state auditor has released a report detailing problems with last year’s rollout of Benefind, the new online portal for state benefits like health care, food stamps and cash assistance.

Both the administrations of Gov. Matt Bevin, who took office nearly three months before the rollout, and that of former Gov. Steve Beshear, which spearheaded the development of the new system, had identified problems with Benefind before its introduction.

But Michael Goins, communications director for Republican Auditor Mike Harmon, placed the blame for Benefind’s problems squarely on Beshear.

“There had not been proper testing by the prior administration near the end of their administration before implementation of Benefind in the system,” he said. “And then once the system was implemented by the current administration, these problems that had not been tested for by the prior administration cropped up.”

Beshear’s health cabinet approved plans for international consulting firm Deloitte to build a $100 million system in 2012 and trained state workers to operate Benefind before leaving office at the end of 2015. Bevin’s health cabinet delayed launching the system until Feb. 29, 2016.

The system opened to long wait times that led to a backlog of 50,000 cases and at least 25,000 automated notifications telling enrollees their benefits would be cut off. At the time, Beshear blamed the problems in part on the inclusion of health benefits in the system, a charge Bevin’s administration has denied.

The auditor’s report detailed several problems, including:

  • distributing letters telling consumers their health coverage had been cut off when it had not.
  • “instances of statewide disruption to citizens’ health coverage, food stamps and other related assistance.”
  • case information between Benefind and the old system didn’t match up, requiring case workers to make individual corrections to information.

The cabinet was able to clear up the 50,000-case backlog over the summer by creating a dedicated call center where 91 workers from the Department of Community-Based Services traveled to Frankfort and worked through the cases in a matter of weeks.

The report is contained within the first volume of Auditor Mike Harmon’s annual statewide audit of the commonwealth and is entitled “The Cabinet For Health And Family Services Did Not Ensure The Benefind Application Was Completely Functional And The Staff Were Sufficiently Trained Prior To Implementation.”

Bevin’s administration acknowledged it knew of some problems with the system before its Feb. 29 launch. Some problems were detailed in a “workaround guide” sent to state employees two days before the system’s rollout, according to the auditor’s office.

“This guide was only provided to case workers in draft form on Feb. 25, 2016, approximately two working days prior to implementation,” states the auditor’s report.

According to the audit, the cabinet then went forward with the launch because they were told by the U.S. Cabinet for Medicaid Services that the system had to go live by Feb. 29, 2016.

“As a result, there were both known and unanticipated defects within the system at implementation,” the auditor’s report states.

Before Benefind, users seeking benefits besides health care had to enroll in person at Department for Community-Based Services offices around the state.

Those seeking health care through Kynect were able to sign up in person, online or with the help of a Kynector, state contractors who helped people navigate the system.

After the implementation of Benefind, Kynectors were unable to sign people up for health coverage if applicants had ever received other state benefits — effectively diminishing the number of state workers who could help sign people up for coverage.

According to the auditor’s report, “this change severely limited the ability of Kynectors to assist citizens with applying for benefits and placed a heavier burden on CHFS staff to address concerns.”

In a response from the cabinet included with the auditor’s report, officials stated that Benefind’s problems were the “product of unacceptable planning decisions, poor design, and ineffective testing” — all attributed to previous Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration.

“The current administration firmly believes that it exercised all appropriate due diligence and could not have anticipated the significant problems encountered based on review of test materials, representations from [Deloitte], discussions with senior management from the prior administration, and information obtained from our federal partners,” the response stated.

The cabinet says sporadic problems remain for some of Benefind’s most vulnerable users, such as those applying for Medicaid long-term care and refugee services.

Tags: 
Benefind
health

Related Content

Months After Rollout, Some Problems Persist With Benefind

By Sep 19, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

Earlier this year, first grader Cora Maddox stopped receiving Medicaid benefits that helped pay for treatment of her apraxia, a brain disorder that affects her speech and motor skills.

Cora’s mother, Angie Maddox, a web designer from Boone County, had to supplement what the family’s private insurance wouldn’t cover for her child’s tube feedings and therapy sessions — a total of $1,500 a month that had previously been paid for by Medicaid.

Cora was one of thousands of Kentuckians who lost services while the state transitioned to a new one-stop portal for welfare benefits called Benefind, which was designed by previous Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration and rolled out in the first months of Gov. Matt Bevin’s.

“All of Cora’s information from the old system never got transferred to the new system,” Maddox said during a legislative hearing on Monday. “Everything was gone.”

State Officials Say They’re Still Fixing Benefind

By Jul 21, 2016
Benefind Homepage-screenshot

After the troubled rollout earlier this year of Benefind — Kentucky’s new online portal for welfare services — state officials say they are still working out the kinks in the program.

“The system is working much, much better now than at roll out,” said Tim Feeley, deputy secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “We’re going to continue working on problems until we do this right for the citizens of Kentucky.”

The $100 million program, launched in late February, erroneously sent out about 25,000 notices to people saying that their benefits had been canceled. The state also had to work through a backlog of about 50,000 cases created from conflicting information from newly merged systems. The administration says it cleared the backlog in mid-May.

Now officials say they are trying to fix logistical issues like how to revive elements of the old system that allowed for one-on-one relationships between caseworkers and clients.

Kentucky Lawmakers Criticize Benefind Contract

By Jul 15, 2016
Benefind Homepage-screenshot

The launch of a state public benefit system has drawn criticism from a bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers.

The Courier-Journal reports that one lawmaker, Republican Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah, is suggesting a state attorney general's review of the contract with the consulting company that built the $100 million system known as benefind.

Carroll said at a hearing Thursday that it appears the state's most vulnerable citizens are the ones paying for the system's shortcomings.

State Dedicates Workers To Cut Benefind Backlog

By Apr 28, 2016
Screenshot from website

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is bringing 91 field workers from around the state, to Frankfort, to help deal with the backlog of applications in Benefind, the new umbrella portal for Kentucky’s welfare programs.

Since the February rollout of Benefind, people trying to get benefits have had to deal with long wait times at local Department for Community Based Services offices and over the phone. The system also erroneously sent out notices to some people that their benefits had been canceled.

Brandon Carlson, the project manager for the initiative, said the group had already processed over 9,000 cases this week.

“By focusing our efforts here on those cases, we were able to free up our workers at all the local DCBS offices to address the lobby traffic and the high volume of calls and the new applications,” he said.

The cabinet estimates it now has a backlog of 16,000 cases, down from 30,000 at the beginning of the week.

Blame Game Continues In Frankfort Over Benefind Rollout

By Apr 12, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

As Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration and a private consulting firm work to fix Benefind, the troubled one-stop portal for health and social services in Kentucky, the blame game over who’s responsible for its problematic rollout continues.

At a hearing of the state Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee on Monday, a top Bevin administration official blamed the federal government and previous Gov. Steve Beshear for the problems plaguing the system. The online portal, which launched Feb. 29, has been marred with long wait times, lost services and erroneous notices of canceled benefits.

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, told lawmakers that federal officials tested Benefind before it was released and gave the green light to launch.

“If there’s a problem, someone should take it up with the federal government. They said ‘you need to move forward,’” she testified to the committee.