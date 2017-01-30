Bardstown Bourbon Co. Partners With Bowling Green Firm

By 16 minutes ago

Bardstown Bourbon Co. has announced the first partnership in its collaborative distilling program.

The company says Western Spirits Beverage Co. will work with its team to produce whiskey for Western Spirits' brand portfolio at the Bardstown distillery. Bowling Green-based Western Spirits produces Bird Dog Whiskey, Lexington Bourbon and Calumet Farm Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.

Bardstown Bourbon recently broke ground on a distillery expansion to double its capacity to 3 million proof gallons.

The company in the heart of Kentucky's bourbon country also says it plans to open its visitors and events center to the public by this summer. The visitors' experience will include tours, tastings, event space and a large whiskey collection.

The company started commercial production last September. It produces whiskey, bourbon and rye for its own brands and collaborative partners.

Related Content

Kentucky Bourbon Tourism Hits New Milestone

By Associated Press Jan 25, 2017
Abbey Oldham, WKU Public Radio

Kentucky's whiskey makers are toasting a new milestone in bourbon tourism.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says more than one million guests visited distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour in 2016.

KDA says the tourism attractions had double-digit attendance growth compared to 2015. Attendance has shot up 300 percent in the past decade.

It says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour, showcasing nine distilleries, had a record 888,733 visits in 2016. Those distilleries produce bourbon's biggest brands, including Jim Beam, Evan Williams, Wild Turkey, Maker's Mark, Four Roses and Woodford Reserve.