Bevin Nominates 10 To U of L Board After Latest Overhaul

By 7 minutes ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin

Gov. Matt Bevin has selected 10 people to serve on the newly reconstructed University of Louisville Board of Trustees after the legislature abolished the previous board and created a new one earlier this year.

The move comes after the school’s accreditation was put on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools as a result of Bevin’s unilateral overhaul of the board last summer.

Bevin announced by video Friday evening that he had chosen 10 trustees to serve on the new board.

“There is going to be the ability to transition as properly as possible in the days and weeks ahead,” Bevin said.

Bevin said names of the new possible trustees would be announced Tuesday. Trustees would have to be confirmed by the state Senate.

U of L’s accreditation agency took issue with Bevin’s overhaul of the trustee board last summer, deeming it “undue political influence.” They also said the governor’s apparent involvement in negotiating former U of L President James Ramsey’s resignation was a violation of the accrediting agency’s standards.

The legislature stepped in earlier this month, approving a bill that overhauled the board once again in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Faculty and student advocates have argued that the latest reorganization does nothing to resolve the school’s accreditation issues.

The Postsecondary Nominating Committee met Friday to come up with a short list of 30 people for the board. Bevin whittled the list down to finalists later in the day.

“I thank those who have worked so quickly, the nominating committee that worked so diligently to expedite this process,” Bevin said.

Tags: 
University of Louisville
Matt Bevin
politics

Agency says U of L Probation Due to Governor's Actions

By Associated Press Jan 12, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The accrediting body for the University of Louisville says it has placed the school on probation because Republican Gov. Matt Bevin interfered with the board of trustees' decisions and did not use a "fair process for the dismissal of board members."

But the letter from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is silent on a bill that Bevin signed into law last week. That law abolishes the school's governing board and replaces it with a new group appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The letter noted any legislation impacting the university must protect the university's board from "undue political pressure."

State Supreme Court Expedites Bevin-U of L Lawsuit

By Jan 10, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The state Supreme Court has agreed to take up Gov. Matt Bevin’s appeal of a ruling that said he can’t overhaul of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

The move comes two days after the state legislature voted to reorganize the board once again, despite worries that the moves might hurt the institution’s accreditation — which was put on probation last month.

Bevin dismissed the 17-member U of L board in June, later creating a 10-member board and appointing new members.

At U of L, Losing Accreditation Would Mean Major Peril

By Kate Howard Dec 12, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

If the University of Louisville lost its accreditation, it would likely shut down — or at least cease to exist as you know it. Only the wealthiest students would remain because unaccredited institutions don’t get Pell grants and federal student loans. An exodus of talented faculty would likely follow as enrollment dropped.

U of L Put On Probation After Governor’s Trustee Changes

By Kate Howard Dec 6, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

A collegiate accreditation agency has placed the University of Louisville on probation, citing interference with its board of trustees.

The announcement follows months of speculation over the school’s accreditation status and comes on the heels of several moves by Gov. Matt Bevin that university administrators feared would be viewed as a loss of independence. Bevin disbanded and reconstituted the U of L board of trustees in June, and at the same time delivered word that then-president James Ramsey would step down.

A judge restored the old board in September.

In its decision, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges cited issues with board of trustee membership, standards related to selection and evaluation of the university president, external influence and board of trustee dismissal.

U of L Acting President Neville Pinto said in an emailed statement that the commission’s decision doesn’t reflect academic problems.