Bill Would Ban Abortions After 20 Weeks Of Pregnancy

Credit LRC Public Information

Women wouldn’t be able to get abortions if they are more than 20 weeks pregnant under a bill proposed in the Kentucky Senate Tuesday.

The legislation has a good chance of passing the full legislature and governor’s desk, which are controlled by Republicans for the first time in state history.

Senate President Robert Stivers said that the bill would protect unborn fetuses because they don’t get to decide whether to go forth with an abortion.

“There is at this point in time two viable beings in this decision,” Stivers said. “One had a choice early on to make a decision to conceive or not conceive. But once conception starts there becomes another life involved. And the legislature has its ability to control how that life may proceed or how it may be terminated.”

The bill was filed by Sen. Brandon Smith, a Republican from Hazard, and will be heard by the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Though full text of the legislation isn’t yet available, Stivers said the measure would punish abortion providers that conduct abortions past 20 weeks in a pregnancy with fines or suspensions.

The bill would also include exemptions for victims of rape, incest and situations where the woman’s health is in danger.

Republicans in the state Senate have for years proposed anti-abortion bills that were thwarted by the state House, which used to be controlled by Democrats.

With Republicans enjoying supermajorities in both chambers this year, newly-installed House Speaker Jeff Hoover said there would be “overwhelming support” to pass the legislation if it came to his chamber.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich recently signed a similar bill into law — a move that some have speculated would upend Roe v. Wade if it were challenged in a lawsuit that ended up being appealed to a conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

Seven other states have similar abortion bans.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that women have the right to an abortion up until fetal viability, though the exact age at which a fetus becomes viable is unclear.

“I think that we are very well aware of the issues as it relates to this bill and are ready, willing and able to move forward and will move forward on this bill this week,” Stivers said.

Kate Miller, advocacy director for the ACLU of Kentucky, said the decision whether to have an abortion needs to be made by women for themselves.

“When we put laws like this to stand in her way, it really isn’t about the health of the woman,” Miller said. “These types of laws in actuality can undermine the safety and even jeopardize the lives of women who have made this decision.”

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky said it was still reviewing the legislation.

Also this session, House Republicans have proposed requiring women seeking an abortion to view a sonogram image of their fetus before going through with the procedure — a measure that passed the state Senate last year.

This story has been corrected. 

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
abortion
Kentucky General Assembly

Related Content

SCOTUS Ruling Opens Door For Challenges To State Abortion Laws

By Jun 29, 2016
Creative Commons

Kentucky’s restrictions on women seeking abortions and providers could be challenged now that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas abortion law for putting an “undue burden” on a woman’s right to the procedure.

State law requires women to have “informed consent” meetings with a doctor 24 hours before the procedure and also requires abortion clinics to have a “transfer agreement” with an ambulance service to take patients to a hospital in case of a medical emergency.

Elizabeth Nash, an associate with the abortion rights group Guttmacher Institute, said the ruling opens the door for people to challenge abortion laws if they limit access.

“When there is evidence that shows the harms to women in accessing services, either because the restriction makes it more difficult to access abortion or because the clinic shuts down, then those burdens can be weighed against any sort of potential benefit the law may have,” she said.

The state legislature recently passed a law that revamped Kentucky’s “informed consent” policy — women are now required to have an in-person or video conference meeting with a doctor 24 hours prior to the procedure. Previously abortion-seekers could have the meeting over the phone.

Kentucky General Assembly Convenes Under New Republican Control

By 18 hours ago
Ryland Barton

Republicans are officially the majority party in the state House of Representatives for the first time since 1921, putting the party in control of the legislature and the governorship for the first time in state history.

As expected, Jeff Hoover, a Republican from Jamestown, was elected House Speaker after serving as the leader of the minority party for 15 years.

On Tuesday, the first day of the legislative session, Hoover called for unity.

'Religious Freedom' Bill Could Be Postponed

By Dec 23, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

The sponsor of a so-called “religious freedom” bill says it may have to wait until 2018. Laurel County Republican Senator Albert Robinson said the bill would have passed this year had it not been for House Democrats.

The religious freedom bill would prohibit the government from forcing businesses to serve individuals if doing so would violate the business owner’s religious beliefs. Supporters say the bill’s passage is important to protecting an individual’s right to live according to their religious beliefs. Opponents of the bill say it would allow discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.