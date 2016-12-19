Bill Would Define at What Age Kentucky Juveniles Can Be Criminally Charged

By Dec 19, 2016

Credit Flickr/Creative Commons

A Kentucky lawmaker wants to establish a minimum age at which juveniles could be held legally responsible for committing crimes.

The bill would set the minimum age of 11 years old for a criminal offense. Louisville Representative and bill sponsor Darryl Owens said that young children have not fully developed their impulse control or decision making skills, making them unable to fully understand the consequences of their actions.

The Owensboro Messenger Inquirer reports that under the legislation, children ten years of age and younger who commit an offense would be considered abused or neglected if the parent or guardian repeatedly fails or refuses to control the child.

Daviess District Judge Lisa Payne Jones says young children who break the law should face consequences, but not criminal charges that could follow them the rest of their lives.

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
politics
crime

Related Content

Here’s What’s Been Filed So Far For The 2017 Kentucky General Assembly

By Dec 6, 2016

Lawmakers have already pre-filed scores of bills ahead of the 2017 legislative session, though likely priorities like anti-abortion legislation, permission for charter schools and tort reform have not yet been filed.

Instead, a mix of familiar proposals, like transparency measures for the state’s pension systems, and a handful of new ones, like removing the $500 filing fee to clear a criminal record, have been suggested for the next session, which begins Jan. 3.

Republicans will have supermajorities — more than 60 percent of the seats — in both legislative chambers as well as control of the governor’s mansion for the first time in state history.

Senate President Robert Stivers said last week that the legislature might not have time for “broad-based social issues” during the session and would instead focus on economic initiatives.

Bill Would Require State Officials To Visit Remote Kentucky Counties

By Dec 15, 2016
Thinkstock

Kentucky’s top officials would be required to visit the farthest corners of the state before beginning their duties under a bill filed for the upcoming legislative session.

Rep. Kenny Imes, a Republican from Murray, said the legislation would make the state’s top policymakers more aware of the state’s diverse needs.

After First Year In Office, Bevin Says State ‘More United’ Than Ever

By Dec 10, 2016
Ryland Barton

After his first year in office, Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky is more united now than ever, pointing to Republicans’ recent dominance in elections across the state. “If you don’t think we’re uniting Kentucky, there’s never in the history of Kentucky been a Republican House, Senate and governor’s seat,” Bevin said.

New GOP Majority Chooses Committee Chairs for Kentucky House

By Associated Press Dec 7, 2016
Kentucky LRC

The incoming GOP majority for the Kentucky House of Representatives has chosen 13 men and four women to lead standing committees that will decide what bills will be heard when the legislature convenes in January. Republicans won a majority in the state House last month for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Kentucky House Republican Caucus Meets in Bowling Green

By Dec 8, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Fresh off their historic wins in the General Assembly, Kentucky House Republicans are strategizing this week at a retreat in Bowling Green. The GOP caucus has 23 new members heading into the 2017 legislative session.  Republicans control thestate House for the first time since 1921, and maintain a comfortable majority in the Senate.