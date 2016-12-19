Bowling Green Facility One of Five GM Will Idle Next Month

General Motors will temporarily close the Bowling Green assembly plant next month as the automaker tries to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots.

The Corvette plant will be idled for one week. GM will also halt production at four other plants ranging from one to three weeks.

The company says the temporary shutdown is due to the continuing U.S. market shift toward trucks and SUVs.

A total of 10,000 workers will be idled. More than 60 percent of total U.S. vehicle sales last month were trucks and SUVs.

Most of the factories affected produce cars for GM.