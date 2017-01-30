Bowling Green GM Plant Will Temporarily Shut Down to Prepare for New Corvette Production

The Bowling Green General Motors plant is temporarily shutting down later this year to prepare for the production of the next generation Corvette.

The facility will temporarily lay off employees while the changes are being made.

A spokeswoman for the plant said a decision on the exact dates and length of the shutdown hasn’t been made, but that it would likely cover parts of the summer and fall.

The plant employees about 840 hourly workers, along with 165 salaried individuals. The spokeswoman said some employees will be asked to work through the temporary shutdown, with the plant making those decisions based on the facility’s needs.

The Corvette plant is temporarily halting production to install new equipment and make changes to its vehicle production process.

The Bowling Green plant will begin production on the 2018 Corvette once it reopens following the shutdown.