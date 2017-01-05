Brescia University Building Sustains Minor Fire Damage

Brescia University is working to determine what caused a fire on campus Wednesday night. Flames were reported from the Moore Center around 7:00 p.m.

The building sustained minimal damage.

"We are grateful for the service of the local first responders and for the thoughts and prayers from the Brescia University family," said Kayla Altman, Director of Public Relations and Marketing. "We were very fortunate!"

The Moore Center is currently undergoing a renovation and expansion. The fire isn’t expected to affect the construction timeline.