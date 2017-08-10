Brett Guthrie: House Moving On to Tax Reform, with Health Care Up to the Senate

By 1 hour ago

Credit Becca Schimmel

Congressman Brett Guthrie said he’s not sure if his Republican colleagues in the Senate will be able to repeal and replace Obamacare this year. He made these comments at a town hall style gathering Wednesday in Bowling Green.

Guthrie said he supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act at the same time. The Bowling Green Republican said the House did its job by sending a bill to the Senate that would have accomplished that task. But the Senate wasn’t able to get 50 votes to pass several versions of reform. Guthrie said he isn’t sure if repeal and replace will happen this year.

“Well, it all depends on the Senate. The House has passed a repeal and replace bill. I think we passed a good replace bill,” Guthrie said.  

Guthrie said now is the time for Congress to move forward in its efforts to overhaul the federal tax code. He wants to focus on simplifying the tax code and growing the economy.

He said Americans spend an enormous amount of time, money and effort trying to comply with the tax code. Guthrie added it should be simple enough that everyone can file their taxes on a postcard. He’d also like to reduce the corporate tax rate in order to make the country more competitive.

 

Tags: 
Brett Guthrie
Affordable Care Act
tax reform

Related Content

Guthrie 'Convinced' of Russian Meddling in Presidential Election

By May 31, 2017
Lisa Autry

A Kentucky congressman says he’s convinced that Russia tried to interfere in this country’s presidential election. 

However, Representative Brett Guthrie says there is no evidence that President Donald Trump was involved.

"There's no evidence at all of any collusion between what Russia did, or attempted to do, and the Trump administration," stated Guthrie.  "That's what the special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into, but my point is let's not create facts before they exist."

In a speech to the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club Wednesday, Congressman Guthrie said he thinks Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails which proved embarrassing for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Guthrie Wants Congressional Approval Before Any Further U.S. Attacks on Syria

By Apr 12, 2017
David Brinkley

Kentucky’s Second District Congressman thinks lawmakers will need to have a greater say in any future U.S. military action in Syria.

Bowling Green Republican Brett Guthrie said it remains to be seen if the Syrian regime will change its behavior after last week’s U.S. missile attack on an airfield. His comments come as questions are raised over the role Congress should play in approving the kinds of strikes carried out

“And I actually do think the president had the authority to do what he did the other day, but I think if we’re going to engage and move forward, it needs to have Congressional authorization,” Rep. Guthrie said. “I said that when President Obama was president, and I’ll say it now.”

Trump, McConnell Point Fingers Over Health Care Failure

By 21 hours ago

When it comes to health care legislation, the finger pointing between President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is continuing almost two weeks after GOP efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed.

The top Republican in the Senate was the first to throw down the gauntlet this week, saying back home in Kentucky that it was Trump's political inexperience that led to him setting "excessive expectations" over wanting to speedily repeal Obamacare.

McConnell to Consider Bipartisan Plan to Pay Health Insurers

By Adam Beam from Associated Press Aug 5, 2017
Ryland Barton

A week after an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'd consider a bipartisan effort to continue payments to insurers to avert a costly rattling of health insurance markets.

McConnell told reporters Saturday there is "still a chance" the Senate could revive the measure to repeal and replace "Obamacare," but he acknowledged the window for that is rapidly closing.

The Kentucky senator noted Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee is working on "some kind of bipartisan approach" that would involve subsidies for insurance companies.

Rand Paul: President Trump Considering Executive Action on Health Care

By Aug 2, 2017
WFPL

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says he’s working with President Trump to offer relief to millions of Americans needing affordable health insurance coverage.  

In an interview with WKU Public Radio Tuesday, Paul said the president is considering executive action on health care reform. 

With discussions on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act now stalled, Paul says he’s trying to push his idea of association health plans, which would allow Americans to join large groups across state lines for less expensive health insurance.