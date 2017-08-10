Brett Guthrie: House Moving On to Tax Reform, with Health Care Up to the Senate

Congressman Brett Guthrie said he’s not sure if his Republican colleagues in the Senate will be able to repeal and replace Obamacare this year. He made these comments at a town hall style gathering Wednesday in Bowling Green.

Guthrie said he supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act at the same time. The Bowling Green Republican said the House did its job by sending a bill to the Senate that would have accomplished that task. But the Senate wasn’t able to get 50 votes to pass several versions of reform. Guthrie said he isn’t sure if repeal and replace will happen this year.

“Well, it all depends on the Senate. The House has passed a repeal and replace bill. I think we passed a good replace bill,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie said now is the time for Congress to move forward in its efforts to overhaul the federal tax code. He wants to focus on simplifying the tax code and growing the economy.

He said Americans spend an enormous amount of time, money and effort trying to comply with the tax code. Guthrie added it should be simple enough that everyone can file their taxes on a postcard. He’d also like to reduce the corporate tax rate in order to make the country more competitive.