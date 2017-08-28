Caboni: Pensions Have Real Implications for Universities

By 43 minutes ago

Kentucky’s public universities are debating whether to break off from the state’s troubled retirement system and create a pension plan of their own. 

New Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni says it’s an idea that has to be considered.   He told WKU Public Radio that pension obligations are consuming an increasing amount of money from university budgets. 

"One of the things I've learned in the last few months is how much of a cost driver pensions are for WKU," stated Caboni.  "In one of our pension systems, the university's contribution in the past decade has gone from eight percent of an employee's salary to 48 percent."

President Caboni said pension costs have eaten away at other priorities on campus. 

Caboni added that pension reform must protect people already in the retirement system while considering changes for new hires.  He said that might include moving from defined benefit plans to defined contribution plans, similar to what the Universities of Kentucky and Louisville already offer.

Universities are debating a possible split from Kentucky’s retirement system as it faces an unfunded liability of more than $40 billion, according to official estimates.  Governor Bevin puts the deficit at $64 billion, which averages out to about $15,000 per Kentuckian.

The deficit threatens future retirement and health benefits for public employees.

Meanwhile, Governor Matt Bevin and Kentucky lawmakers will learn Monday how the state can dig itself out from under the pension crisis.  A consulting firm hired by the Bevin administration will issue recommendations on how to shore up the retirement system.  In May, the PFM Group told lawmakers they needed an extra $700 million a year to save the system.

One of the lawmakers tasked with overseeing pension reform is State Senator Joe Bowen of Owensboro.  As co-chair of the Public Pension Oversight Board, he says the options must include new revenue and some structural changes.

"When people hear structural changes, they must know these are efforts to save the system because if we don't make some changes, the systems can't be salvaged," Bowen told WKU Public Radio.

Kentucky’s pension system for state and local government employees is considered among the worst in the nation.

Governor Bevin has recently posted Facebook videos where he tried to allay concerns that lawmakers will cut benefits for current employees, but he’s offered few details on what solutions he might propose ahead of a special legislative session this fall.

Tags: 
pensions
pension reform
Kentucky Retirement Systems

Related Content

Here's How Kentucky's Pension Funds Became So Underfunded

By May 24, 2017

A Daviess County lawmaker isn’t surprised by a consultant’s report released this week that shows how Kentucky’s pension systems became the worst funded in the nation. 

A consultant’s report released this week shows the systems combined have seen nearly $7 billion in negative cash flow since 2005, as benefits paid to retirees greatly exceeded appropriated funding. 

State Senator Joe Bowen of Owensboro co-chairs the Public Pension Oversight Board.  He says there are a number of reasons why the retirement plans got into the current crisis. 

For one, the state has been basing contributions to pension plans on a level percent of payroll rather than a level dollar.

"We funded based on an anticipation of payroll growth that never happened," Bowen told WKU Public Radio.  "Instead of just a level dollar funding mechanism, we used a percent of payroll, and the payroll never happened, so we kept getting further and further behind."

Pension Official Says He Didn't Attend Meeting To Avoid Arrest

By Sep 8, 2016
Ryland Barton

Kentucky Retirement Systems board member Tommy Elliott says he didn’t attend a recent meeting of the pension board because he says there was a “dynamic of fear” over whether he would be arrested by state troopers for participating.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd temporarily restored Elliott to the pension board last month after Elliott sued Gov. Matt Bevin for removing him from the governing body three years before the end of his appointed term.

However, Elliott didn’t attend two recent KRS board meetings, prompting the judge last week to question whether Elliott should remain on the board and inviting the governor’s office to move to have the court order him removed.

On Wednesday, Elliott testified that he didn’t attend one of the recent meetings because he was afraid he’d get arrested.

Kentucky Needs $700 Million More Per Year for Pension Debt

By Adam Beam from Associated Press May 23, 2017
Thinkstock

Independent consultants say Kentucky taxpayers need to spend an extra $700 million each year to keep their troubled public pension systems afloat.

That's on top of the nearly $2 billion taxpayers are scheduled to spend on all of the state's retirement systems in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

State lawmakers were briefed on the report Monday. It's the second of three commissioned studies of the state's pension system. The final report will detail recommendations about how the state can raise the necessary funds.

Kentucky's Retirement Debt Soars After Pessimistic Outlook

By Adam Beam from Associated Press May 18, 2017
Flickr (Creative Commons License)

Kentucky's worst-in-the-nation public pension system is now worse than ever.

The state's pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday after the retirement system's governing body made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions. As a result, state taxpayers will have to pay significantly more into the system to keep it solvent. Just how much more will not be known until later this year.

The bleeding is likely not over. The changes approved Thursday apply to the system that covers most state workers. But regulators are mulling similar changes to the system that covers local government workers. If approved, those changes would likely add another $2 billion more to the debt and force taxpayers to pay even more to keep the system afloat.

Despite Calls for Openness, Struggling K.R.S. Keeps Some Investments Secret

By Jim McNair Jul 28, 2014
Alix Mattingly/KyCIR

Kentucky's underperforming retirement system for state employees keeps secret details of its so-called "alternative investments," and critics are calling for more transparency so the risks and potential pratfalls can be fully assessed.

In its latest story, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting looks at the secrecy behind where the Kentucky Retirement Systems makes its alternative investments—and the concerns it raises.

You can read the full story here.

The KyCIR's James McNair reports that KRS "only has enough assets to cover about 45 percent of its obligations to its current and future retirees."  That's a $17.6-billion shortfall as of mid-2013.

Kendrick Mills, a former city of Louisville firefighter,  relies on a 26-year pension for two-thirds of his household income. He's also a retired investment adviser.

“I want to know what’s in the funds. I want to know the cooking,” Mills told the KyCIR. “It amazes me that the secrecy doesn’t cause an uproar.”

KRS Chief: State Could Be Stuck with Paying $2.5 Billion in Unpaid Pension Liabilities

By Jonathan Meador Jun 25, 2014

Kentucky lawmakers are mulling over ways to deal with a lawsuit between quasi-governmental agencies and their financial relationship to the beleaguered Kentucky Retirement System.

Last year, Seven Counties Services, a mental health nonprofit that contracts with state government, filed for bankruptcy over its pension debt. When a federal judge ruled last month that the nonprofit didn’t have to pay those obligations to the Kentucky Retirement System, KRS executive director Bill Thielen said his organization would appeal the decision.

If that effort fails, the remaining employers in the pension system could foot a $2.4 billion tab to cover the cost of the added liabilities. 

Thielen says he supports legislation like that crafted by Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel that would require groups like Seven Counties who voluntarily withdraw from the retirement system to pay off their pension obligations.

“They would only be able to withdraw having fully paid their obligation, and that’s what we believe should be the case, otherwise all the other participating employers are going to have to pick up the tab,” Thielen told lawmakers Wednesday.

McDaniel’s bill died in the House this year, but lawmakers say they’ll continue studying their options as the appeal in the case drags on for the next couple of years.

Mixed Returns For Kentucky Public Pensions

By Jonathan Meador May 5, 2014
Thinkstock

Financial documents show that the Kentucky Retirement Systems dramatically underperformed last year, when compared to its cousin, the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

Last year, the Kentucky Retirement Systems' investment portfolio brought in about one billion dollars less than the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

According to Chris Tobe, a former trustee to the Kentucky Retirement Systems turned whistleblower, that means Kentucky is home to one of the best-performing public pensions, and, in the case of KRS, one of the worst.

“It really kind of tells you all the things wrong with the pension plan as far as administration. And all the right things to do,” said Tobe.

Moreover, last year the KRS underperformed the average public pension's investment plan by about $500 million.

Tobe says last year was such a bad year for the pension that KRS’ portfolio must outperform its projections for the next five years to make up for the hit.