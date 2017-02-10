At Capitol, Sweeping Changes To Criminal Justice Reform Bill

By 35 minutes ago

Credit Thinkstock

A sweeping criminal justice bill has been filed in the Kentucky General Assembly. It aims to provide workforce training for state prisoners, fight drug addiction and increase penalties for some crimes.

The bill would also ease restrictions on state licensure boards and hiring authorities that bar people with criminal records from getting a license or a job.

But provisions in a draft version of the legislation that called for eliminating the money bail requirement and easing certain felony thresholds did not make the final cut.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican from Hopkinsville and the bill’s sponsor, said the measure will improve public safety.

“You get at improving public safety not just by punishing people who commit crimes against Kentuckians and against the commonwealth, but also making sure that they don’t do it a bunch of times, that they don’t repeat,” Westerfield said.

The bill is the product of Gov. Matt Bevin’s Criminal Justice Policy Assessment Council, which was created last year and includes 23 state officials, lawmakers and policy advocates from around the state.

Under the measure, Kentucky’s Department of Corrections would be able to lease out the labor of state prisoners. Those serving time for Class D or Class C felonies could be approved to participate in work release programs outside of prison walls.

“That gives those inmates an opportunity to work, to learn job skills, to get trained and be ready to enter the workforce when their time is done,” Westerfield said.

The bill creates an “angel initiative,” directing local police departments to refer people to drug treatment programs and not place them under arrest if they voluntarily seek assistance.

“That’s a commonsense thing; why wouldn’t you ever want to give someone help who’s willingly asking for it on their own,” Westerfield said.

The bill also creates a reentry drug supervision pilot program for those convicted of low-level drug-related felonies. Participants would receive random drug tests, participate in therapy sessions and eventually maintain full-time employment, training or education.

Hoping for Consensus

A draft of the legislation sought to eliminate monetary bail for poor Kentuckians accused of crimes and raise the threshold for theft and child support debts to be considered felonies, but the provisions have been deleted.

According to the Administrative Offices of the Courts, in 2016 about 51,000 people accused of crimes were unable to post a money bond. Among that population, 37,000 were considered “low-risk” and stayed an average of 109 days in jail, costing county jails roughly $100 million.

During a hearing on the bill last week, county officials expressed concern that the provisions would shift costs to counties and force prosecutors and judges to release accused people who shouldn’t be.

“There was just a lot of debate and we couldn’t find consensus on that,” Westerfield said. “We have to be realistic with the impact it’s going to have on the commonwealth and counties.”

Senate President Robert Stivers predicted that the changes would make the bill more palatable to county officials.

“I think they’ve made some adjustments and some corrections on issues that have given people some reservation about it,” said Stivers. “With that, I think it’s probably getting some momentum and likelihood of success.”

The bill would increase penalties for several crimes, including a raise in the parole eligibility for those those convicted of killing police officers or emergency responders to at least 85 percent of the sentence imposed.

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
criminal justice

Related Content

Bill Requiring College Immunizations Heads To Kentucky House

By Lisa Gillespie 5 hours ago
U.S. National Library of Medicine

Incoming freshmen college students would be required to get immunizations and vaccines before starting classes under a bill passed Thursday by a Kentucky House committee.

Some universities require immunizations for incoming freshmen, but only if the student will live in a dorm. The measure would require all students, even those living off campus, to be immunized.

Patty Swiney, former president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, said the bill is designed to target meningitis, and students who attended private school or were home schooled.

Students attending public school have to be immunized before Kindergarten, 6th grade and the 11th grade for not only meningitis, but the measles, mumps and other illnesses.

Kentucky Democrats File Bills Targeting Some of Bevin's Decisions

By Associated Press 22 hours ago
J. Tyler Franklin

House Democrats have introduced several bills aimed at reversing some of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's decisions.

The House Democratic Caucus unveiled its 2017 legislative agenda on Thursday. But Democrats no longer have a majority in the House, making it much more difficult for them to pass bills.

The list includes House Bill 176, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Sinnette, which would mandate that employment offices that Bevin closed must remain open. Reps. Kelly Flood and Sannie Overly sponsored bills that seek to restore funding for certain cancer screenings that Bevin vetoed from the state budget. And Rep. Rick Rand sponsored a bill to expand a community college scholarship program that Bevin narrowed to focus on certain fields of study.

Under Kentucky 'Blue Lives Matter' Bill, Attacking First Responders Would Be a Hate Crime

By Feb 9, 2017
David Osbourne

Twenty-eight years ago, as a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy, David Osbourne went to the home of Darrell Perry to serve an eviction notice.  Perry had never been on the radar of local police, so Osbourne thought serving him with papers would be routine business.

“We didn’t get in an argument inside the house.  He didn’t even raise his voice.  He just said, ‘Why are they doing this to me,'" Osbourne recalled.  "We got back outside by the driveway.  My cruiser was parked behind his car.  I walked to my cruiser.  I didn’t watch him, and the next thing I knew I heard the first shot go off.”

Osbourne was struck four times, including in his back.  The bullet nicked his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down.  The six-foot, 250-pound shooter then jumped on top of Osbourne.

Bill to Boost Oversight of Kentucky Pension Systems Clears Senate

By Associated Press Feb 9, 2017
Kentucky LRC

Legislation aimed at creating stricter reporting requirements to boost oversight of Kentucky's troubled pension systems has cleared the state Senate.

The measure seeks to shed more light on the fees and investment practices of the pension systems. The measure passed the Senate on a 37-0 vote Wednesday and heads next to the House.

Republican Sen. Joe Bowen of Owensboro, the bill's lead sponsor, calls the proposal a "critical first step" to increase transparency and accountability of the pension systems.

In Annual Address, Bevin Calls For Tax Reform, More Revenue

By Feb 9, 2017
Jacob Ryan

Gov. Matt Bevin delivered his second State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night. It marked the first time in state history a Republican governor of Kentucky addressed a joint session of a Republican-led legislature.

“It’s good to be here in Speaker Hoover’s House,” Bevin said at the beginning of his speech, referring to House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who now presides over the chamber after Republicans secured a majority of seats in the chamber for the first time since 1921.

Bevin touted recent legislation quickly passed last month by the Republican-dominated legislature, including a pair of anti-abortion bills, ‘right-to-work’ legislation and the repeal of higher wages for workers on state construction projects.