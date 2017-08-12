1 Dead When Car Plows Into Crowd After White Nationalist Protest In Virginia

Almost 20 people were injured and one person has died after a car plowed into a group marching peacefully, after violent clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., according to The Associated Press.

In video posted to Twitter, a silver car with darkened windows can be seen speeding through the crowd and ramming another vehicle, sending people through the air. The car then goes into reverse while marchers chase the vehicle.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and Water streets. The driver had not been found as of Saturday afternoon.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer tweeted that one person has died.

Warning: The video in the tweet below is graphic.

Photos and video show multiple people being treated for injuries, and police can be seen securing the scene of the wreck.

The crash involved three cars and, in addition to the fatality, at least 19 people were injured, according to the AP.

President Trump makes statement

In a statement sandwiched between announcing and signing legislation to expand a veterans health care program, the president said he condemned "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides."

"We have to respect each other, ideally we have to love each other," he said.

State of emergency declared

Virginia's governor had earlier declared a state of emergency involving violent clashes involving hundreds of protesters in Charlottesville.

The move came during a white nationalist rally planned in the small college town to protest plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park. On Saturday morning, protesters and counterprotesters faced off and kicked and punched, hurled water bottles and deployed chemical sprays against one another.

Approximately 500 protesters were on-site, with more than double the amount of counterprotesters, according to reporter Sandy Hausman of member station WVTF and Radio IQ. She said some injuries had been reported.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, before offering protesters the option of being arrested or moving to another larger location approximately 1 mile away, she told NPR's Scott Simon on Weekend Edition on Saturday.

The declaration by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was made in order to "aid state response to violence" at the rally in the city about 120 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., and home to the University of Virginia. The city's manager also declared a local emergency and police ordered people to disperse from the area around the statue, according to The Associated Press.

The "Unite the Right" rally was expected to draw a lot of people from out of town. It follows last month's Ku Klux Klan rally, also in Charlottesville, that drew about 50 Klan members and about 1,000 counterprotesters.

Politicians react to Saturday morning's violence

After the violent outbursts, politicians tweeted their disdain at the events in Charlottesville. Trump called on Americans to "come together as one."

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the views of the white nationalists "repugnant," and called for Americans to unite against "this kind of vile bigotry."

First lady Melania Trump called for people to "communicate (without) hate in our hearts."

NHL team logo used during white nationalist protest

In an odd side story, many of the white nationalist marchers were seen holding signs featuring the logo of the Detroit Red Wings, a historic hockey franchise in the NHL.

An anti-immigrant group called the Detroit Right Wings features a similar logo. A Twitter account that seemed to represent the group tweeted earlier in the week about attending Saturday's rally.

As images of marchers flaunting the logo began flooding social media, the team issued a swift statement in response.

"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the even taking place today in Charlottesville," the team said. "We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration."

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly added in an email to the AP, "This specific use is particularly offensive because it runs counter to the inclusiveness that out league values and champions."

Friday night protests become violent

The clashes began Friday night, when far-right protesters carrying torches descended on the university campus.

In a Facebook post about that march, Mayor Signer wrote, "I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus."

In the days leading up to Saturday's planned rally, there had been some back-and-forth about where it would be held.

The Associated Press reports that a federal judge has ordered Charlottesville to allow the rally to take place at its originally planned location downtown:



"U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad issued a preliminary injunction Friday in a lawsuit filed against Charlottesville by right-wing blogger Jason Kessler. "The city announced earlier this week that the rally must be moved out of Emancipation Park to a larger one, citing safety reasons. "Kessler sued, saying the change was a free speech violation. The judge wrote that Kessler was likely to prevail and granted the injunction."



After the ruling, The New York Times reported:



"Late Friday night, several hundred torch-bearing men and women marched on the main quadrangle of the University of Virginia's grounds, shouting, 'You will not replace us,' and 'Jew will not replace us.' They walked around the Rotunda, the university's signature building, and to a statue of Thomas Jefferson, where a group of counterprotesters were gathered, and a brawl ensued."



University President Teresa Sullivan issued a statement after Friday night's march.



"As President of the University of Virginia, I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the hateful behavior displayed by torch-bearing protestors that marched on our Grounds this evening. I strongly condemn the unprovoked assault on members of our community, including University personnel who were attempting to maintain order. "Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable. The violence displayed on Grounds is intolerable and is entirely inconsistent with the University's values."



City officials and police say they are prepared for any violence. Gov. Terry McAuliffe urged Virginians to stay away from the rally and placed the National Guard on standby. The guard released a statement saying it would "closely monitor the situation."

Earlier this week, All Things Considered host Airi Shapiro reported on Airbnb's decision to make it harder for people attending the rally to find places to stay. The company canceled the accounts of people that it confirmed had used its platform to book lodging for the event. It says those people defy its community standards. Rally organizers say this should be grounds for a lawsuit.

Debate over the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville began when an African-American high school student started a petition more than a year ago to have it removed. Lee, who was born in Virginia, commanded Confederate forces in the Civil War from 1862 until he surrendered in 1865.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And the U.S. territory of Guam is in the spotlight after North Korea said it's studying whether to launch a missile toward the island. President Trump responded this way.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Let's see what he does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody's seen before what will happen in North Korea.

SIMON: Yesterday, the president spoke to the governor of Guam and said the U.S. military is ready to guard the security of Guam. As NPR's Elise Hu reports, for many, that reassurance was needed.

ELISE HU, BYLINE: Guam's white sand beaches and stunning sunsets make this a perfect spot for a getaway, as the governor here, Eddie Calvo, often reminds people.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDDIE CALVO: Hey, this is not a bad place to go on vacation. Come on over (laughter).

HU: But this is American territory since 1898 was fought over for centuries for a different reason.

ROBERT UNDERWOOD: Guam is the largest island between Hawaii and the Philippines. And it has a natural deep sea water port.

HU: That's former Guam delegate to the U.S. Congress, Robert Underwood. Guam today hosts major military might, like a bomber fleet and a missile defense system.

UNDERWOOD: For the United States, Guam is the place from which you can project power into Asia in an unfettered way.

HU: The U.S. military owns about a third of the land here and has both an Air Force and naval base on Guam. Because its key strategic role in the Pacific, Guam is also a target for North Korea and lately, central to the president's aggressive rhetoric. Francesca Ballendorf (ph) is a longtime Guamanian.

FRANCESCA BALLENDORF: We're too close for comfort.

HU: She says she'd like to see the president's tough talk dial down.

BALLENDORF: It is scary because I lived through the Second World War, and I certainly don't want to see another one.

HU: During that war, Japan occupied Guam until U.S. forces helped liberate it. Guam's called the tip of the spear for that reason. But tenser times like this one throw residents into a familiar debate. Is being tip of the spear really worth it? Underwood.

UNDERWOOD: When the - President Trump says, you know, go ahead and do what you're going to do in Guam and see what happens, subsequently, it causes you to think, like, well, would he say that if Anchorage had that same thret? If Kim Jong Un said, we're going to hit Anchorage, would he say, go ahead, hit Anchorage and see what happens?

HU: Comedians are U.S. citizens by birth but not allowed to vote in the American presidential election. Guam elects a delegate to the U.S. House, but that delegate isn't allowed to vote on a bill's final passage. And yet, it's often exposed to threats against America.

UNDERWOOD: How do people really see Guam in the context of the U.S. family? So are we just like cannon fodder? Are we just extras? Are we just not part of the equation?

HU: An existential question for this tiny territory currently caught between President Trump and North Korea. Elise Hu, NPR News, Guam. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.