A Coal Comeback? Analysis Casts Doubt On Industry’s Chances

By Glynis Board 49 minutes ago

Credit Peabody Energy, Inc., via Wikimedia Commons

Can coal make a comeback? That’s the title of a new report from Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. Researchers there analyzed the factors leading to the coal industry’s sharp decline over the past six years and assessed the Trump administration’s efforts to revive it.

The report casts doubt on the chances for a significant increase in production and employment, and downplays the role of environmental regulations and the so called “War on Coal,” a common rhetorical theme for coal country politicians and President Trump.

Trevor Houser with the economic research company Rhodium Group is a co-author of the Columbia study. His report begins with analysis of what’ was driving the dramatic decline in the coal industry since 2011.


“We’ve gone from 130,000 to 75,000 employees, and coal production has dropped by 30 percent,” Houser said.

Credit Alexandra Kanik

Cheaper natural gas from the shale gas boom is the biggest factor contributing to coal’s decline. Changes in international markets have reduced demand and lowered coal prices here in the U.S. Renewable energy is also becoming a lot more competitive. The report highlights how wind energy prices have fallen by 40 percent in recent years and solar by 80 percent.

“It’s unlikely that those market factors that have reduced coal production over the last five years are going to change in a way that will lead to a recovery in coal production in the years ahead,” Houser said.

Increased regulation, which is often blamed for coal’s decline, has probably had the least effect, according to Houser.

“Environmental regulations have played a role,” he said, “but in our analysis a relatively small one.”

The report estimates regulations might account for about 3 to 5 percent of the industry’s decline over the last several years.

Those environmental regulations have been the main focus of the Trump administration’s actions thus far to assist the industry, with executive orders intended to roll back regulations on mining activity and power plant emissions.

“If there ever was a war on coal it is over!” Houser said. “And if local politicians are of the view that those environmental regulations are really the primary culprit in declining coal production, then they should expect to see a sharp recovery in coal mining and coal employment in the years ahead, and their constituents should hold them accountable for that. We have a different view based on the research.”

Slight Uptick

Nationally, the industry has seen a small increase in activity in recent months. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts coal production will rise 5 percent this year and 1 percent next year  — which would be the first back-to-back annual increase in coal output in 7 years.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests West Virginia has seen an increase in mining employment since last September. Numbers from Workforce West Virginia indicate a 5 percent increase (almost 800 jobs) in employment between the last two quarters of 2016.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has fallen from the country’s 3rd-largest coal producing state to 5th, and the state’s mining industry continues to shed jobs.

“We are fairly certain that we’ve plateaued from all the downward trends,” Chris Hamilton with the West Virginia Coal Association said. “We’ve withstood all the pressures that were forcing mines to close. Things are looking very positive right now.”

Hamilton remains cautiously optimistic about the industry’s future.

“There’s a lot of good things happening,” he said. “There’s a lot of infrastructure needed to give the industry a real boost that’s either being discussed or being implemented.”

Graphic from the Columbia Report. The red area estimates what impact Trump administration changes might have.
Credit Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy, Can Coal Make A Comeback? Report, April 2017

Hamilton said sustained growth in the industry will depend on an increase in the U.S. steel and manufacturing sectors, in order to increase energy demand, as well as incentives for renewed investment in coal-fired power.

“Boy, a lot of things gotta line up in order to get back to where we were before,” he said.

Tags: 
coal
Ohio Valley ReSource

Related Content

Kentucky Falls To Nation’s 5th Biggest Coal Producer; Industry Eyes Brighter 2017

By May 9, 2017
Erica Peterson

After years of coal industry decline, Kentucky has fallen from the nation’s third largest coal producer to the fifth. Federal data released last month shows the 42 million tons of coal the commonwealth produced in 2016 was eclipsed by Pennsylvania and Illinois. Wyoming and West Virginia have long been above Kentucky in coal production.

But despite Kentucky coal’s dismal 2016, the state’s latest quarterly report is giving the industry hope that things may have steadied somewhat.

During the first three months of this year, Kentucky coal production had a barely perceptible increase — 0.56 percent.

Kentucky Coal Association president Tyler White said the fact that there wasn’t another drop in production is a good sign.

McConnell Plays Dual Role In Miners’ Benefits Saga

By Becca Schimmel May 4, 2017
becca schimmel

Retired miners will not lose their health benefits, as had been feared, thanks to last-minute action from Congress. However, Congress did not act on the miners’ faltering pension benefits fund, which supports some 43,000 retired miners in the Ohio Valley region.

The health and pension benefits had been connected in legislation in Congress called the Miners Protection Act, but were split in the final push to include benefits protections in a federal spending bill.

Both the successful extension of the health benefits and the failure to act on pensions have a lot to do with one key player: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

 


Environmentalists, Coal Companies Rally Around Technology To Clean Up Coal

By May 1, 2017

Coal has long had a grip on American politics. That's why politicians worry about its fate. They tout the fossil fuel's contribution to the U.S. economy, but lately they've also been trying to find a way to clean up coal's image.

Power Play: Experts Say Killing Clean Power Plan Won’t Revive Coal

By Glynis Board Aug 29, 2016
Kenn W. Kiser, morgueFile.com

Coal-producing states are preparing for arguments next month in the federal appeals court case known as West Virginia v. EPA, challenging the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The case has major implications for the country’s policy on climate change. But some experts and industry leaders say the outcome is not likely to bring coal back from its decline in the power market.

Diversifying Power 

Coal from central Appalachia has been “keeping the lights on” in the U.S. for nearly a century, so perhaps it’s no surprise that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading dozens of other states — including Kentucky and Ohio — and many industry groups in opposition to the new carbon emission standards.

At a May event at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., Morrisey said the Clean Power Plan is a disincentive for coal production.

Miners’ Health Benefits Secured But Pensions Remain Uncertain

By May 1, 2017
Becca Schimmel

United Mine Workers retirees are celebrating a permanent fix for health benefits secured in the federal spending agreement Congress reached over the weekend. However, the deal left them with more work ahead to shore up faltering pension funds.

Coal retirees have been fighting to secure benefits for nearly five years. With benefits set to expire at the end of April, the omnibus spending bill agreed upon by Congressional negotiators secured healthcare funding for more than 22,000 retirees and beneficiaries.

UMWA communications director Phil Smith called it a huge relief.