Coal, Nuclear Power Would Benefit From Energy Department's Power Grid Study

By 1 hour ago
  • Energy Secretary Rick Perry at a news conference last month in Washington, D.C. The Energy Department said Wednesday that the government should make it easier and cheaper to operate power plants, including coal and nuclear plants, to strengthen the nation's electric grid.
    Energy Secretary Rick Perry at a news conference last month in Washington, D.C. The Energy Department said Wednesday that the government should make it easier and cheaper to operate power plants, including coal and nuclear plants, to strengthen the nation's electric grid.
    Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The U.S. power grid could become less reliable if too much electricity comes from renewable energy and natural gas, according to a study from the Department of Energy.

But not everyone is buying it. Environmentalists suspect the Trump administration is just trying to prop up an ailing coal industry.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry called for the study last spring. The report doesn't say there's a grid reliability problem now — only that one could develop if more coal and nuclear power plants shut down.

Those plants are having trouble competing with cheaper natural gas and renewable energy at a time when the country is using less electricity.

The Energy Department study points out that coal and nuclear generate power whenever it's needed, while solar and wind can be less predictable.

This echoes an argument traditional utilities and power generators have made for years.

"The most reliable and resilient grid is the type that will balance traditional base load sources of power with renewable power," says Scott Segal, director of the Electric Reliability Coordinating Council (ERCC).

Segal says renewable forms of electricity got a lot of focus during the Obama administration, but now he thinks it's time for the pendulum to swing back.

The Sierra Club's Mark Kresowik sees something else entirely in the Energy Department's report.

"Coal and nuclear interests are making a last-ditch attempt to try and preserve their market share, that is being taken up by fast-growing, clean, reliable, affordable resources like wind and solar," he says.

Kresowik and other renewable energy advocates believe the Trump administration is laying the groundwork to justify subsidies for coal and nuclear power plants.

"It will cost consumers more and ultimately we will all be paying the price — whether in increased electricity costs or by breathing dirtier air," Kresowik says.

Nuclear plant operators already have won subsidies in some states and coal companies have lobbied the Trump administration for help.

But Scott Segal of the ERCC says, "Any real bold policy changes require major regulatory change or legislation or both."

The Department of Energy is now accepting public comments on its grid report. Early indications are the agency is about to get an earful.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
coal
energy
environment

Related Content

Trump Administration Halts Mining Health Study

By Glynis Board Aug 22, 2017
Vivian Stockman and Southwings.

The Trump administration’s Department of the Interior has asked the National Academy of Sciences to suspend research into the health effects of mountaintop removal coal mining.

A team from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine was established last year for a two-year study. The committee has been conducting hearings and investigating accumulating science on the health impacts of surface mining, especially the practice known as mountaintop removal.


Coal Hard Cash: WV Governor Wants Federal Money For Eastern Coal

By Glynis Board Aug 17, 2017
Anna Boiko-Weyrauch

The country’s newest Republican governor is, like President Donald Trump, a billionaire businessman, a political outsider, and a fan of the coal industry. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a former coal company owner, was elected as a Democrat but switched parties with a surprise announcement at a Trump rally in West Virginia.

Both Trump and Justice campaigned on promises to bring coal mining jobs back to the region. Now Justice wants the president to prop up the flagging coal industry with federally-funded incentives for power companies to purchase coal from Appalachia.


West Virginia Governor Family's Coal Firm Sues Kentucky Regulators

By Associated Press Aug 12, 2017
Anna Boiko-Weyrauch

A coal company run by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family has sued two Kentucky regulators individually, claiming they're to blame for the company's reclamation delays that could result in $4.5 million in fines.

The Courier-Journal reports that Kentucky Fuel Corporation has sued Kentucky Department for Natural Resources Commissioner Allen Luttrell and Deputy Commissioner John Small. The Pike County Circuit Court lawsuits seek money from the regulators personally, not from the state.

No ‘Trump Bump’ Yet For Kentucky’s Beleaguered Coal Industry

By Aug 3, 2017
Erica Peterson

New numbers from the first two quarters of this year show both coal production and employment are continuing to decline in Kentucky, despite President Donald Trump’s promises that miners would be going back to work.

Overall, Kentucky saw a nearly 10 percent decline in coal production between the first and second quarters of 2017. The industry shed 200 jobs during the same time period.

“Obviously, an almost a 10 percent decrease since last quarter is not what we’d like to see,” said Kentucky Coal Association President Tyler White. “But I’ve always said that you don’t turn this industry around in a one or two quarter measurement.”

New Research Group Aims To Shed Light On Appalachian Health Disparities

By Aug 7, 2017
Gabe Bullard

There’s no dearth of research on health disparities in Appalachia. But a newly-formed group of researchers at Virginia Tech says there is a dearth of scientific research into why these disparities exist, and how environmental factors could be contributing.

In a literature review published online last month in the journal “Reviews on Environmental Health,” the Virginia Tech researchers call for more community dialogue on the issue, and more focused epidemiological research on environmental health effects in Appalachia.