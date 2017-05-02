Court: Gay Couple's Suit Against Kentucky Clerk Can Proceed

By Associated Press 6 minutes ago

Credit The Morehead News

A federal appeals court says a gay couple's lawsuit seeking damages from a Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue them a marriage license can proceed. The ruling revives an issue that pulled the state into the center of a national debate over same-sex marriages following a historic Supreme Court ruling.

David Ermold and David Moore tried to get a marriage license in Rowan County, Kentucky, in June 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage bans were unconstitutional. But Kim Davis, the county clerk, refused to issue them a license because she said it violated her religious beliefs.

Ermold and Moore sued, along with several other couples. Davis lost, and spent five days in jail for refusing to follow a court order.

The dispute thrust the embattled clerk into the national limelight and prompted same-sex marriage opponents across the country to rally behind her. A Republican congressman from Ohio gave her a ticket to former President Barack Obama's State of the Union address. And she met with Pope Francis in Washington, although that encounter quickly sent the Vatican scrambling to distance itself from the controversy.

Davis has since changed her party affiliation to Republican, saying the Democratic Party had abandoned her.

Ermold and Moore want Davis to pay damages for the emotional distress caused by her refusal to issue them a license. Ermold and Moore were not the first couple to be denied a license. But they filmed their rejection and uploaded it to YouTube, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

Liberty Counsel, a Florida-based law firm specializing in religious-liberty issues, has represented Davis throughout the case. The firm also represents former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who ordered state probate judges to continue to enforce that state's ban on same-sex marriage despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Moore was removed from his post because of his order. He is now running for U.S. Senate.

Liberty Counsel chairman Mat Staver said the case now heads back to the district court to be resolved.

"It keeps the case alive," he said. "This is their attempt to go after Kim Davis."

Tags: 
Kim Davis

Related Content

Clerk Who Refused Same-Sex Marriage Licenses Disputes Fees

By Associated Press Nov 3, 2016
Ryland Barton

A county clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples last year is asking a federal judge not to make her pay legal fees for the couples who sued her.

Attorneys for the couples who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis asked U.S. District Judge David Bunning to award them about $233,000 in legal fees and costs.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Davis' lawyers urged Bunning in a response Monday to deny the request.

Roger K. Gannam of Liberty Counsel, the religious advocacy organization that represented Davis, wrote that the case was resolved in the legislature and the couples aren't entitled to legal fees.

Jeffrey C. Mando, a Rowan County attorney, said in a separate response that the county government shouldn't be forced to pay anything.

Attorney General: Clerk Kim Davis Violated Open Records Act

By Associated Press Jul 6, 2016
Ryland Barton

The Kentucky attorney general's office says a county clerk who went to jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has violated the state's Open Records Act.

In an opinion Tuesday, the attorney general's office said Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis violated the act by refusing to produce documents related to the gay marriage battle.

The Lexington Herald-Leader said the nonprofit Campaign for Accountability requested records between Davis and her attorneys, Liberty Counsel, on March 1.

Liberty Counsel refused, saying the documents are preliminary and private.

The Open Records Act provides for costs and attorney's fees to be awarded in some cases as well as up to $25 per day for each day the person is denied access to the record. Liberty Counsel can appeal the opinion.

Kentucky Clerk Asks Court to Dismiss Gay Marriage Lawsuit

By Associated Press Jun 21, 2016
Ryland Barton

A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples is asking a federal appeals court to dismiss a lawsuit against her.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis says a new state law taking effect next month should be applied retroactively.

Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively legalized gay marriage last year. Two gay couples and two straight couples sued her. A federal judge ordered herto issue the licenses, but she refused and went to jail.

The Kentucky legislature approved a new law in April removing the county clerks' names and authorizations from state marriage licenses. Davis said the law accommodates her religious beliefs and makes the lawsuit against her unnecessary.

A hearing has been set for next month.

Judge: Kim Davis Obeying Orders In Gay Marriage Case

By Associated Press Feb 10, 2016
Ryland Barton

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Kentucky clerk Kim Davis has obeyed his orders in the months since she spent five nights in jail for refusing to license same-sex marriages.

United States District Judge David Bunning wrote that Davis has allowed her deputies to issue marriage licenses and dismissed a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to consider ordering her to reissue licenses she altered to remove her name.

After the United States Supreme Court legalized gay marriage last summer, Davis refused to allow her office to issue marriage licenses. She relented during a turbulent court battle, but altered the licenses.

The ACLU asked the judge to make her reissue the marriage licenses.

Bunning on Tuesday found that request to be “moot”; he said the altered licenses are valid.

Judge Orders Beshear To Weigh In On Altered Rowan County Marriage Licenses

By Oct 15, 2015
Ryland Barton

This story has been updated.

A federal judge has ordered Gov. Steve Beshear to weigh in on whether altered marriage licenses issued by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis are valid.

Last month, the ACLU of Kentucky asked the court to enforce an earlier order for Davis to resume issuing the forms. The ACLU said modifications Davis made to the license after that order rendered the documents invalid.

She refuses to issue marriage licenses personally. She’s said her religious convictions prevent her from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Following the landmark Supreme Court ruling this summer effectively legalizing same-sex marriage, Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses altogether to avoid being accused of discrimination, she said. Last month, U.S. District Judge David Bunning sent Davis to jail for five days after she refused to issue the licenses; she was freed after her deputy clerks resumed issuing the forms.

When she returned to work, Davis removed her own name and title from the license that deputies issued, instead inserting: “Pursuant to Federal Court Order #15-CV-44 DLB.”

In a court filing last month, a lawyer for Deputy Rowan County Clerk Brian Mason questioned the validity of the altered licenses.