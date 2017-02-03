Court: Kentucky Must Pay Relatives Who Care for Foster Kids

By Associated Press 12 minutes ago

A federal appeals court has ruled that Kentucky must pay relatives who foster a child just like it pays adults who are licensed foster parents.

News outlets reported this week that this means relatives would receive payments until they obtain permanent custody.

Lawyer Richard Dawahare filed the lawsuit on behalf of a low-income woman denied foster payments for her two great-nephews.

Some say it's what's best for the children. Others worry how the state will afford it.

The Cabinet of Health and Family Services oversees foster care in Kentucky. Its website shows the average cost per child in foster care is $77 a day, depending on the child's needs. Roughly 7,900 children are in state custody. About 300 live with relatives.

Agency spokesman Tim Feeley says they're reviewing the decision.

Bevin Wants Settlement Over Christian Foster Care Groups Thrown Out

By Associated Press Jul 20, 2016
Rob Canning

Governor Matt Bevin’s administration is asking a judge to throw out a court settlement aimed at preventing church-run foster care programs from proselytizing to children.

The settlement was made between Democratic Governor Steve Beshear and the American Civil Liberties Union and Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

The Bevin administration says the state’s position has changed now that the Republican is in office.

The Courier-Journal reports the case began when a woman sued the Kentucky Baptist Homes forChildren in 2000 after she was fired for being a lesbian. In her suit, the plaintiff also said her former employer was using religious indoctrination on children in its care.

New Kentucky Program Hopes to Help Foster Care Kids Become Successful Young Adults

By Jun 1, 2016

A new jobs-training program is aimed at helping young Kentucky adults with the transition out of foster care.

Governor Matt Bevin unveiled the Fostering Success program this week.

It will put 18-23 year olds who have left foster care into a 10-week office job at a local branch of the state Department for Community Based Service.

Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks says the program will introduce participants to a range of options they might not have otherwise known about.

“There are going to be routes clearly laid out to take them to community colleges, to four year colleges, and also to trade and technical and career apprenticeships.”

Volunteers for Citizen Foster Care Review Boards Needed in Many Kentucky Counties

By Feb 6, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons/John Bratseth

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 22 Kentucky counties are searching for volunteers.

Board members review the cases of children who have been put in foster care because of dependency, abuse, or neglect.  Volunteers complete a six-hour training session and must consent to a to criminal record and Central Registry check.

More information and application materials can be found here.

Dolores Smith is a unit supervisor with the review board program. She says the boards are looking for volunteers from many different backgrounds.

“The number one thing we look for is someone who has a genuine concern for child welfare—that’s the overriding feature,” Smith said. “Kentucky statutes also mention that we look for different professions, like education, social work, psychology, medical, and legal fields.”

Dozens of Counties Looking for Foster Care Review Board Volunteers

By Aug 25, 2015
Flickr/Creative Commons/John Bratseth

Dozens of counties in Kentucky are in need of volunteers to serve on foster care review boards.

The boards consider the cases of children placed in foster care because of dependency, neglect, and abuse. State law mandates that there be at least three volunteers on each board, although more are often needed due to heavy caseloads.

Dolores Smith, an Owensboro-based supervisor with the Department of Family and Juvenile Services, says the state laws creating the foster care review boards cast a wide net in terms of who is qualified to serve.

“(The statutes) mention folks with backgrounds in education, medicine, law, social work, and psychology,” Smith said. “But the overwhelming area they mention is that volunteers should have a genuine concern for child welfare.”

The goal of the foster care review boards, Smith said, is to find a safe, permanent home for children placed in the state’s custody.

Report Says More Foster Children Should be Placed with Families

By May 19, 2015

A new report says Kentucky and other states could do a better job of placing children in the foster care system with families instead of group care.

The Kids Count report, released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Kentucky Youth Advocates, says 18 percent of the 7,211 children put into foster care in 2013 in Kentucky were placed in group settings. The data showed 81 percent were placed in family settings. The report says 30 states do a better job of finding family placements for foster children.

Kentucky Youth Advocates said progress has been made over the last year in placements. In addition, the state has begun to offer more in-home services and has changed how children are assessed when they come into the foster care system.

Kentucky Families Impacted by Impasse Over Adopted Children in African Nation

By Jul 22, 2014
Meacham Family

A decision by the government of an African nation is having a big impact on U.S. families trying to bring home adopted children, including at least 20 families in Kentucky. Citing concerns about the health and well-being of children previously adopted children, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last fall cancelled the exit permits needed by adopted children to leave the country and join their new families abroad.

Bethany Meacham of Louisville is one of the mothers caught in limbo due to the decision. Bethany and her husband, Jon, decided to look into adoption after a miscarriage made them think they might not be able to have a child naturally. Bethany has since given birth to two children, now ages 4 and 1. But after learning about the conditions of orphans in the DRC and doing further research, the Meachams decided to adopt a son from that country.

“So we started the paperwork process to adopt from there, three-and-a-half-years ago before we ever set foot in Congo. Since then, my husband was able to go last November for the first time and meet our son, who was legally adopted and who was ours at that time.”

“His orphanage had actually just burned down, so my husband took supplies to the orphanage.”

The Meachams named their son Malachi, and he became their legally adopted son last July. But the Meacham’s hopes of bringing their son to Kentucky were derailed when the Congolese government announced it was halting the issuing of exit visas for foreign adoptions. Since then, Bethany Meacham says she has had to be content with getting bits and pieces of information about Malachi, the son she’s never really gotten to know.

Adoption Groups Hoping Kentuckians Will Consider Taking in Some of Thousands in Foster Care

By Nov 20, 2013

A Warren County group dedicated to providing safe environments for all children hopes more families will consider adoption.

November is adoption awareness month, and the Family Enrichment Center is hoping to shine the spotlight on kids of all ages who are looking for what's known as "forever homes." The group's Board of Directors Chair, Jennifer Brinkley, says a new adoption resource center in Bowling Green is aimed at helping interested parties navigate the often complicated adoption process.

"There are over 120 children in our region who are currently waiting to be adopted," Brinkley told WKU Public Radio. "So it's an important resource when people don't know how to go about the process."

"The Family Enrichment Center, through that adoption resources center, can really help those families."

Brinkley says she often advises families interested in adoption to consider children other than newborns. She says there are many older children-including teenagers-who are eligible for adoption.

An estimated 7,000 Kentucky children are currently in foster care, residential homes, or detention facilities.

Foster Care and Adoption Fair to be Held in Owensboro

By Jul 23, 2012

This Saturday, a "Project Match" event will be held in Daviess County, to enable those in the area to learn more about foster care and adoption. State officials in Kentucky say more  than 6,000 children in the state are currently in foster care.