EPA Halfway Through Cleanup of Contaminated Soil at 4,000 Homes in Evansville

By 1 hour ago

After the EPA removes contaminated soil and replaces it with clean soil, the landscaping is restored at Evansville homes.
Credit Environmental Protection Agency

The Environmental Protection Agency is about halfway through the cleanup of an Evansville site contaminated with lead and arsenic.

The contaminated site is 4.5 square miles in the Jacobsville neighborhood of Evansville. The lead and arsenic in the soil were left over from manufacturing operations that took place more than one hundred years ago.

The site is on the EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List and the cleanup has been in progress for five years.

Jena Sleboda-Braun is the remedial project manager in the EPA’s Superfund Division for the Chicago region. She says residents are not being displaced during the cleanup.

“We just work on their lawns where the contamination has settled into the soil. We dig out the dirt that has the contamination and then we backfill it with clean dirt and restore the property with sod and any landscaping that was there before.”

The EPA project started five years ago and has received more than $6 million for cleanup and restoration.

President Trump has proposed major budget cuts to the EPA, but Sleboda-Braun says the project remains on track.    

“I’m not aware of any issues at this time. Every year we’ve gotten funding and I don’t have any information that that would not continue.”

The cleanup is expected to continue through 2020 and remove contamination from the soil at about 4,000 homes.

Tags: 
Evansville

Related Content

Shelter Giving Out Sleeping Bag Jackets as Cold Moves Across Region

By Dec 14, 2016
Evansville Rescue Mission

As bitterly cold temperatures move across our region, a shelter in Evansville, Indiana is giving out some life-saving equipment to the homeless.

It may look like a jacket, but the unique garment doubles as a sleeping bag that protects against severe cold.

Vanderburgh Co. Jail Bursting at the Seams

By May 17, 2016
Creative Commons

The Vanderburgh County jail in Evansville is holding 680 prisoners. The Evansville Courier & Press reports Sheriff Dave Wedding says the facility was built with 512 beds and a 540 inmate capacity.

Wedding says part of the problem is a change in Indiana state law that requires low-level felons with at least a year still to serve once their cases are adjudicated to remain in county jails. Previously they were transported to Indiana state corrections facilities.

Sheriff Wedding also blames widespread drug and alcohol addiction, a lack of jail alternatives and a backed up court calendar.

More than two dozen inmates will be transported to other jails in southwest Indiana to help ease the overcrowding.

Evansville Will Consider Allowing Potbellied Pigs as Pets

By Jun 19, 2017
Vanderburgh Humane Society

The city of Evansville is considering allowing potbellied pigs as pets. 

The city's Animal Control and Education Commission has reviewed a proposed ordinance that would add the pigs to the list of pets allowed with a license.

The Courier and Press reports the commission is recommending that the permit price to keep one of the pigs be set at $100. That fee is comparable to the permit required to  own six or more dogs. 

The Evansville City Council will review the proposed ordinance on June 26.

Alcoa Partially Restarting Indiana Smelter it Closed in 2016

By Associated Press Jul 12, 2017
Alcoa Public Relations

Alcoa Corp. plans to partially reopen its aluminum smelting operations in southwestern Indiana, restoring nearly half of the 600 jobs lost when it shut down the facility along the Ohio River last year.

Alcoa says it will spend about $30 million to restart three of five smelter lines at its Warrick Operations near Evansville, where its rolling mill makes aluminum for food and beverage packaging.

The Pittsburgh-based company closed the smelter in March of 2016, but now expects production to resume during spring of 2018.