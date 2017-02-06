Federal Hiring Freeze Stalls Seasonal Employment at Mammoth Cave National Park

An executive order from the White House has hiring at Mammoth Cave National Park in limbo. 

President Donald Trump has issued a hiring freeze across federal government, including national parks.  Some new exemptions appear to roll back the freeze on hiring seasonal workers, who are crucial to Mammoth Cave in south central Kentucky. 

Spokeswoman Vickie Carson says the park is still waiting for the National Park Service to give the all-clear for hiring.  Otherwise, Carson says a lack of seasonal workers could force the park to alter its cave tour schedule.

"Here at Mammoth Cave, our primary resource is the cave, and to go inside the cave, you have to have a ranger go with you, and that's partly for protection of the visitors, but it's also for protection of the cave," Carson told WKU Public Radio.

Carson adds that park typically hires 50 seasonal workers to get through the busy summer months.  Mammoth Cave drew 500,000 visitors last year and about half came during June, July, and August. 

Park staff have been told they could advertise and review applications, but not extend any job offers for the time being.

Mammoth Cave National Park

Related Content

Weakened Dam Closes Green River Access at Houchin Ferry

By Dec 1, 2016
Vickie Carson, Mammoth Cave National Park

The ongoing deterioration of a dam on the Green River in south central Kentucky is creating potential safety hazards.  A hole in the foundation of the dam has lowered water levels and resulted in swift currents.  The Corps of Engineers is advising boaters to avoid the upstream side of the dam. 

The river runs 26 miles through Mammoth Cave National Park.

"The river is really dynamic on a good day, a normal day, so after this, we're waiting to see how it reacts to this new level, said Vickie Carson, public information officer at Mammoth Cave National Park.

Access to the Green River at Houchin Ferry is closed due to the sudden drop in water levels following the breach.  Levels have dropped by as much as nine feet in some areas.  The park will re-assess river access at Houchin Ferry in the coming months.  The campground and picnic area will remain open.

Officials says while the collapse of the dam is possible, it would not be severe enough to cause any damage.

National Park Centennial Brings Music to Mammoth Cave

By Jun 9, 2016
National Park Service

Imagine hearing music reverberating through caves or echoing across mountains.  This summer, an ensemble of musicians from the Eastman School of Music in New York will be visiting national parks throughout the country and performing in the natural venues.   It's part of the national park service's 100th anniversary.

The first stop on the tour is Mammoth Cave National Park in south central Kentucky.  Emlyn Johnson is directing the project called Music in the American Wild.  She visited the park in December to scout out the venue and test the acoustics.

"I don’t think I had ever been in a cave before.  I was just amazed," Johnson told WKU Public Radio.  "I got to play my flute in some of the big caverns and it was like playing in a glorious concert hall.”

Kentucky's National Parks Prepare for Centennial Celebration

By Oct 21, 2015

The national park system is turning 100 next year and the national parks in Kentucky are making plans to celebrate. 

Park leaders discussed some of their plans for 2016 in Bowling Green Tuesday during the Kentucky Travel Industry Association conference. 

Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Sarah Craighead says one of the goals of the centennial celebration is to connect with the next generation of park visitors.

"The national park service over the last 100 years has grown and changed, but what we have realized is that the visitors tend to be of a pretty limited demographic," Craighead told WKU Public Radio.

The parks have a number of ways they’re planning to celebrate, including special exhibits and reduced price admissions. 

Kentucky is home to five national parks, including Mammoth Cave, the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace, Cumberland Gap, Fort Donelson, and Big South Fork.

Mammoth Cave National Park, Cave City Plan for Anniversaries

By Associated Press Mar 9, 2015
WKU Public Radio

Mammoth Cave National Park and Cave City are preparing for celebrations that will mark special anniversaries in 2016.

Mammoth Cave will mark its 75th anniversary as a national park its 200th anniversary as a location for cave tours. In addition, Cave City will celebrate it sesquicentennial.

The Glasgow Daily Times reports Mammoth Cave plans to redo trails in the historic section of the cave and repair an elevator to offer impaired-mobility tours.

In addition, it plans to hold events focused on attracting more visitors and is working with the nonprofit organization Friends of Mammoth Cave to sponsor week long day camps for area children in June.

Events for next year are still being planned, but discussions have included holding concerts, painting murals and a Cave City festival.

Mammoth Cave to Increase Fees in March, Use Proceeds to Fund Infrastructure

By Feb 26, 2015
WKU Public Radio

Fee increases set to go into effect next month at Mammoth Cave National Park will be used to renovate the park’s hotel.

Superintendent Sarah Craighead  announced Thursday that the new fees will  begin March 14.

Most cave tours will increase by $1 or $2, with the Wild Cave tour increasing by $5. Camping fees will jump from $3 to $5, and the cost of reserving picnic shelters will increase $25.

Craighead predicts the fee hikes will bring the park an additional $350,000 this year.

Eighty-percent of the fees collected at Mammoth Cave are used to fund facilities and services at the park. The remaining fees support national parks that don’t charge entrance fees, such as the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace in Hodgenville.

Mammoth Cave accepted public comments about the proposed fee increases from Nov. 14-Dec. 5, 2014. The park says it received 17 comments—12 in favor of the fee hike, and five opposed.