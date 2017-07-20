First Of Its Kind Unity Festival To Be Held At Islamic Center

By 2 hours ago

Credit Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

The Islamic Center in Bowling Green is sponsoring a first-of-its-kind Unity Festival Friday.

The Islamic Center hopes the event will bring local officials and the Muslim and refugee population closer together.

Backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to the 210 children expected to attend. The event is not open to the public, because the Islamic center is only providing supplies to the children expected to attend.

 

The International Center and the Housing Authority of Bowling Green will also be participating. Entertainment and activities will be held inside, and will include participation from local authorities.

 

Bowling Green is home to a large refugee and immigrant population, as well as the only high school in Kentucky with a student population made up exclusively of refugees and immigrants.

 

Tags: 
refugees
Bowling Green International Center
immigrants

