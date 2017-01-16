Fort Knox to Stop Accepting Kentucky Licenses for Entry

Credit Ft. Knox

Kentucky residents soon may need a passport to enter Fort Knox.

The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown reports Kentucky licenses and state-issued IDs don't meet minimum security standards established by the 2005 Real ID Act. Fort Knox issued a statement saying that beginning Jan. 30, the post will no longer accept a license from Kentucky and eight other non-compliant states.

Most people entering the post regularly won't be affected, as an approved U.S. military ID is an acceptable alternative.

State Rep. Jim DuPlessis is co-sponsor of House Bill 77, which would make Kentucky licenses in compliance with Real ID. The bill will not be up for consideration before Fort Knox changes its admission policy, so DuPlessis recommends frequent visitors to obtain an installation entry pass before changes go into effect.

Ft. Knox
military
REAL ID

Radcliff Hoping to Land Kentucky's Next VA Hospital

By Dec 23, 2016
Ft. Knox Army Post

The city of Radcliff is offering free land for a possible Veterans Affairs medical center.

The 50 acre site has all utilities in place and has direct access to Interstate 65. The offer of free land comes from Radcliff Mayor Mike Weaver, a retired Army colonel.

The Elizabethtown News-Enterprise reports land has already been acquired in Louisville near Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway for a new VA hospital.

Fort Knox Initiative Seeks to Grow Post, Economy

By Oct 13, 2016

Communities around Fort Knox have launched a capital campaign to help grow the Hardin County army post and the regional economy. 

A new partnership called the Knox Regional Development Alliance was announced Thursday in Elizabethtown.  Co-chairman Ray Springsteen said part of the goal is to bring new missions to the post and retain existing ones.

"A few years ago, we certainly had some contraction in the military, and in some cases, this is driven by that," Springsteen told WKU Public Radio.  "Instead of us reacting when there's a problem, someone is getting up every day, going out, and finding ways to protect this incredible asset."

Another goal of the alliance is to attract and retain military-related businesses to Hardin, Meade, Larue, Bullitt, and Jefferson counties.

Hughes Becomes New Commander for Ft. Knox

By May 26, 2016
Ft. Knox Army Post

Maj. Gen. Christopher Hughes is the new Commanding General at Fort Knox.

He assumes the position previously held by Maj. Gen. Peggy Combs, who was the post's first female commander. She'll be the new chief of staff of the Northern Command Headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Hughes comes to Fort Knox after serving a two year term as chief of staff for the Army's Pacific Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

One of the Commanding General's major responsibilities is guiding the Cadet Command at Fort Knox.