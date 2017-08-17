General Electric Moving A Production Line From Kentucky to Tennessee

General Electric Appliances is moving the production of its Zoneline hotel air-conditioner and refrigeration line from Louisville to Tennessee.

The move will displace 140 Kentucky workers, but provide 210 jobs to its facility in the southwestern Tennessee town of Selmer. The Courier-Journal reports Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said earlier this week that a facility owned by GE's Chinese parent company, Haier, won the Zoneline business as part of a $9.3 million expansion.

GE Appliances spokeswoman Kim Freeman said it would have cost around $13 million more to add or expand a building to keep Zoneline at Louisville's Appliance Park.

Appliance Park union head Dana Crittenden said the local union is considering lodging a formal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.