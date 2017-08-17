General Electric Moving A Production Line From Kentucky to Tennessee

General Electric Appliances is moving the production of its Zoneline hotel air-conditioner and refrigeration line from Louisville to Tennessee.

The move will displace 140 Kentucky workers, but provide 210 jobs to its facility in the southwestern Tennessee town of Selmer. The Courier-Journal reports Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said earlier this week that a facility owned by GE's Chinese parent company, Haier, won the Zoneline business as part of a $9.3 million expansion.

GE Appliances spokeswoman Kim Freeman said it would have cost around $13 million more to add or expand a building to keep Zoneline at Louisville's Appliance Park.

Appliance Park union head Dana Crittenden said the local union is considering lodging a formal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

 

General Electric
economy

Somerset General Electric Plant Beginning Phaseout

By Jun 1, 2017
GE Lighting

The General Electric glass plant in Somerset is beginning a phase-out of operations this month. The plant employs 71 people, and will close August 11.

A G.E. plant in Lexington that employs 139 people will also close on the same day. The lighting industry has seen a decline in sales for incandescent, halogen, and specialty linear fluorescent lamps. The Somerset facility makes halogen lamps, and the Commonwealth Journal reports the plant is operating at 70 percent below capacity.

Kentucky Economists to Give First Glimpse of Projected 2018 Shortfall

By Associated Press Aug 11, 2017
Thinkstock

Kentucky taxpayers could get their first glimpse of a projected budget shortfall in 2018.

State economists are scheduled to meet Friday to adopt planning estimates for the current fiscal year plus the next four fiscal years. Kentucky finished the 2017 fiscal year on June 30 with a $138 million shortfall. Budget Director John Chilton has warned the state is likely headed for another shortfall in 2018.

Nuclear Option: Officials Hope Old Facility Can Fuel Growth

By Nicole Erwin Jun 19, 2017
U.S. Department of Energy

Paducah, Kentucky, is home to USEC, a Department of Energy uranium enrichment facility that operated for 50 years until being decommissioned in 2013. Just across the Ohio River lies the Honeywell corporation’s Metropolis Works, the nation’s only uranium conversion plant.

Former State Sen. Bob Leeper thought it made sense to build on that existing capacity. So he introduced a bill to end the state’s decades-old moratorium on nuclear power. That was ten years ago.

“People weren't sure what they wanted to do with this bill,” Leeper said at a ceremonial signing event for a law named the Leeper Act in his honor. “They did the right thing in my opinion.”

How The Plan To Cut Immigration In Half Could Hurt Kentucky's Economy

By Aug 14, 2017
Becca Schimmel

President Trump’s call to cut legal immigration by half over ten years would have a significant impact on Kentucky’s economy. Immigrants and refugees in Kentucky are more likely to start their own business than native born Kentuckians.

Trump said the U.S. has a history of taking in too many low-skilled workers from other countries. Anna Baumann, with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, a left leaning research institute, said a lot of skilled labor in Kentucky actually comes from immigration. Baumann noted one of every twenty immigrants in Kentucky is a small business owner.

Firefighters Still Tending to GE Appliance Park Fire

By Apr 6, 2015

A reduced crew of firefighters remains on site at the fire that broke out Friday at General Electric’s Appliance Park in Louisville.

Okolona Battalion Chief William Schmidt said the fire isn’t still burning, but there are spots smoldering and smoking. About 200 firefighters battled the blaze Friday at Appliance Park; now, Schmidt said that force has been reduced to about 30.

“We still have people out there. I couldn’t tell you when we’re not going to have people out there,” he said.

Now, crews are working to pick through the building’s wreckage to reach what Schmidt called “hot spots.”

“We’re having to utilize wrecking crews and contract crews to be able to dismantle the steel, to be able to safely reach those areas,” he said. “And that’s just time consuming.”

The shelter-in-place that was in effect for those living near Appliance Park was lifted Sunday night. Though technically General Electric could resume operations in its other buildings at the plant, the company has told employees the facility will be closed this week. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Considering Compassion: The Science Behind The Ohio Valley’s 'Compassionate Cities'

By Glynis Board Jul 31, 2017
Alexandra Kanik

Many towns and cities across the Ohio Valley try to improve their business environment with tax breaks, site development, and other incentives. But how about investing in compassion? A growing body of science points to compassion as an economic driver and more businesses and cities around the region are willing to give compassion a chance.