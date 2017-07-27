Grimes Again a 'No' on Sending Kentucky Voter Data to Trump Committee

Kentucky’s Secretary of State is again refusing a request to provide state voter information to a federal committee.

In a statement released by her office, Alison Lundergan Grimes said she was declining for a second time the request from her Kansas counterpart, Kris Kobach, who is the head of the Committee on Election Integrity created by President Trump.

The commission was formed after the president claimed millions of people cast illegal ballots in last year’s election. No evidence exists to support the claim.

The commission wants each voter’s name, address, political party affiliation, last four digits of social security number, and voter history since 2006.

Grimes is joined by Secretaries of State in 43 other states who have refused to provide voter information to the commission.

In the statement, Grimes said the compilation of such information would lead to the creation of a national voter database, something she says would violate state’s rights, and put “voters’ privacy and personal data at risk.”

