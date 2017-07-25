Group Appointed by Bevin Begins Writing Charter School Regulations

By 1 minute ago

Credit Creative Commons

A group of Kentuckians tasked with setting up a framework for charter schools to operate is officially down to work. 

The Charter Schools Advisory Council held its first meeting on Monday and began developing regulations on how to implement the alternative public schools.  One of the members is Dr. Gary Houchens, a professor at Western Kentucky University. 

"It's a lot of stringent oversight of the process, and I think both charter applicants and authorizers will be happy with the structures that we're putting into place," Houchens told WKU Public Radio.

Houchens says the council is developing preliminary regulations concerning student admissions, how charter schools will be authorized, the process for revoking charter contracts, and how to convert a traditional school into a charter school. 

The Kentucky Board of Education is expected to consider the draft regulations at its meeting in August.  The proposed rules would have to pass two readings by the board, go through a public comment period, and be approved by the state legislature. 

Early next year is the earliest the regulations could go into effect.  Once that happens, charter schools could open and begin accepting applications for the 2018-19 academic year.

The Charter Schools Advisory Council was created in June by Governor Matt Bevin and all nine members are Bevin appointees.  The governor's executive order is being challenged by Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Tags: 
charter schools

Related Content

Charter School Concerns Voiced by KEA President

By Jul 4, 2017
Thomas Galvez/Creative Commons

An organization representing public school employees in Kentucky is worried about the impact charter schools will have on the commonwealth.

 

A law that went into effect this year allows applications for charter schools in Kentucky for the first time. Charter schools will receive taxpayer funding, but will also be exempt from most state regulations governing public schools. Stephanie Winkler, president of the Kentucky Education Association, is worried charter schools will focus on profits, not children.

Here’s Some Of The New Kentucky Laws That Take Effect Today

By Jun 30, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Today is the day that new laws passed earlier this year by the Kentucky General Assembly take effect.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed more than 130 bills into law, dealing with issues ranging from charter schools to drug control to doubling campaign contributions for state politicians.

This year’s legislative session was the first in which Republicans had control of both the state House and Senate as well as the governor’s office.

Education Groups Scrutinize Executive Order by Bevin

By Jun 5, 2017
Flickr/Creative Commons/U.S. Department of Education

The Kentucky School Boards Association says it has some questions about an executive order by Governor Matt Bevin. 

The order creates a Charter Schools Advisory Council that will help implement charters for the first time in the commonwealth. 

“The historic charter school legislation passed during this year’s General Assembly session represents a truly momentous step forward in providing quality choices for Kentucky’s most vulnerable students,” said Gov. Bevin in a statement. “This advisory council will play a vital role in ensuring the success of this exciting new educational option. Public charter schools will create the promise of real opportunity for young people and their families where hope does not currently exist.”

Charter school legislation signed into law by Governor Bevin says local school boards and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington would be the primary authorizers of charter schools.

Charter Schools Not Likely for Kentucky

When the current Kentucky legislative session ends this week, many issues will be left on the table for the future including the issue of charter schools. Kentucky is among just nine states without charters and the push to change that has been polarizing in Frankfort.

Governor Signs Kentucky Charter Schools Bill Into Law

By Mar 22, 2017
Thomas Galvez/Creative Commons

Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the charter schools bill into law, allowing the alternative institutions to open up this fall after an application process.

Kentucky is the 44th state in the country to allow charter schools, which will receive public funding and be exempt from most state regulations in an effort to provide innovative education.

Bevin tweeted to mark the occasion:

The legislation was a major priority for Republicans in Kentucky, who had control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office for the first time in state history this year.