Hospital Mulls Abortion Clinics' Transfer Agreement Requests

By Associated Press 51 minutes ago

Credit Flickr/Creative Commons/Sean T. Evans

The new management of the University of Louisville Hospital is considering two local clinics' request for transfer agreements the state says they need to provide abortions.

The Courier-Journal reports hospital CEO Ken Marshall told members of the University Medical Center board Tuesday that Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc. and EMW Women's Surgical Center have requested agreements to transfer patients to the hospital in an emergency.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has cited allegedly deficient transfer agreements to deny Planned Parenthood's downtown Louisville clinic a license in an attempt to revoke the license of EMW, Kentucky's last abortion provider.

EMW and Planned Parenthood are challenging the state law requiring hospital transfer agreements, with a trial scheduled next month.

Marshall says the board hasn't taken action on the requests.

abortion

Related Content

Anti-Abortion Group Drops Challenge To Buffer Zone At Louisville Clinic

By & Associated Press Jul 25, 2017
Rick Howlett

An anti-abortion group has dropped its challenge of a federal restraining order that keeps it from blocking the entrance to the only clinic still performing abortions in Kentucky.

Last week, a federal judge established a buffer zone to prevent protesters from assembling in front of Louisville’s EMW Women’s Surgical Center.

The group Operation Save America is holding anti-abortion protests at the clinic this week as part of its conference in Louisville.

Operation Save America had argued that the buffer zone was heavy handed and kept protesters from exercising their free-speech rights.

Anti-Abortion Conference Begins With Tame Protests At Louisville Clinic

By Lisa Gillespie Jul 23, 2017
Lisa Gillespie

It was surprisingly quiet outside of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville Saturday.

Hundreds of anti-abortion activists were expected in front of Kentucky’s last remaining abortion clinic Saturday as far-right fundamentalist Christian group Operation Save America began its weeklong conference with the stated goal of shutting down the clinic. U.S. District Judge David Hale granted a temporary restraining order on Friday establishing a buffer zone around the clinic to keep protesters from blocking its entrance.

Anti-Abortion Group To Protest Louisville Metro Council Meeting On Buffer Zone

By Lisa Gillespie Jul 19, 2017

Kentucky’s last abortion clinic — EMW Women’s Surgical Center in downtown Louisville — is at the center of protests and public hearings that begin this week. Operation Save America, a far-right religious group, is coming to Louisville this weekend to kickoff a week-long conference.

In preparation, the city is holding a hearing Wednesday on creating a buffer zone that would limit anti-abortion protesters from coming into close contact with people going into the clinic.

Ahead Of Major Anti-Abortion Conference, Louisville Leaders Consider Clinic Buffer Zones

By Lisa Gillespie Jun 19, 2017
WFPL

Ahead of a large planned protest outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center downtown, the Metro Council will continue debating the creation of a buffer zone that would block protesters from coming into close contact with women entering for abortions and their escorts.

Other cities such as Chicago, Portland, San Francisco and Phoenix have buffer zones, which usually include an 8-to-15-foot zone protesters are barred from entering. Three cities have bubble zones, which include several feet of space around a clinic patient, provider or escort walking patients inside.