It's Official: Timothy Caboni is WKU's Next President

Western Kentucky University officially has its next president.

The school’s board of regents voted unanimously Friday morning to offer the job to Timothy Caboni.

The 47-year-old currently serves as vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas.

Caboni will be formally introduced as WKU’s next president at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Speaking after the vote, presidential search committee chairman Dr. Phillip Bale said Caboni is taking over the school at a time when many are questioning the value of higher education.

“Bricks and mortar universities are going to have to prove why they are valuable and why students and parents will want to send those students, still, to universities like ours.”

Caboni will take over as WKU’s tenth president on July 1.

President Gary Ransdell announced one year ago he would be stepping down this summer after 20 years at the school.