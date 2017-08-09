Judge: Beshear’s Fourth Lawsuit Against Bevin Can Proceed

By 51 seconds ago

Credit Thinkstock

A judge says Attorney General Andy Beshear’s fourth lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin can proceed, recognizing that any ruling in the case will likely be appealed.

This particular challenge deals with Bevin’s executive order from earlier this summer that reorganized several education boards using a little-known state law. This law has also been used by previous governors but never challenged in court.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate converted Bevin’s request to dismiss the case into a motion for summary judgement, meaning the challenge won’t go to trial and will have an expedited ruling.

Beshear argues that the reorganizations should be left up to the legislature and that the governor has exceeded his authority.

This is the attorney general’s fourth lawsuit against Bevin, and the third suit levied against the governor for reorganizing state boards.

Steve Pitt, Bevin’s general counsel, said after the hearing that the case could provide resolution to the issue of the governor’s power to unilaterally reorganize state boards.

“We would hope that we would get once and for all a decision here […] that would support this governor’s and any governor’s power to do what has been done as of last year 357 times since the Brereton Jones administration,” Pitt said.

Judge Philip Shepherd, also of Franklin Circuit Court, ruled last year that Bevin didn’t have power to reorganize the University of Louisville board of trustees by abolishing the entire board and then reinstating it with all new members.

Bevin has appealed that ruling and the case will be heard by the Kentucky Supreme Court next week.

But Pitt argued the lawsuit dealing with education board reorganizations deals with different legal issues than the U of L board case.

“There are only a couple of these minor education boards that were reduced in number to begin with,” Pitt said. “None of them had a requirement that their members had the right to a due process hearing or be removed for cause.”

Bevin’s changes to education boards include the appointment of four non-voting advisors to the Kentucky Board of Education and total replacement of boards that deal with certifying teachers and establishing curriculum standards.

The governor also created a Kentucky Charter Schools Advisory Council and appointed members to guide the board of education as it implements the new charter schools law.

Bevin maintains he has the authority to reorganize state boards while the legislature isn’t in session, citing a state law that allows “the creation, alteration or abolition of any organizational unit or administrative body.”

Judge Wingate said he would give the attorney general’s office 20 days to respond to the governor’s motion for summary judgement.

Tags: 
politics
Andy Beshear
Matt Bevin

Related Content

Kentucky's Top Elected Officials Prepare to Meet in Court

By Adam Beam from Associated Press 8 hours ago
J. Tyler Franklin

Two of Kentucky's most bitter rivals will meet in court twice over the next 10 days in legal battles that could help shape the state's future in both politics and policy.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has sued Republican Gov. Matt Bevin four times over his use of executive orders to reshape state government. Beshear has been victorious in one of those lawsuits, while the others are still pending.

On Wednesday, Bevin's attorneys will ask a judge to dismiss the latest lawsuit that challenges the governor's order to remake several boards that govern public education.

Beshear, Adkins Use Fancy Farm as Test for 2019

By Adam Beam from Associated Press Aug 6, 2017
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

Andy Beshear says he has not decided if he will run for governor in 2019, but his tax returns tell a different story.

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general publicly released his 2016 tax returns on statewide television Saturday during the 137th annual Fancy Farm picnic. And while he challenged the state's other lawmakers to do the same, most saw it as a challenge to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has steadfastly refused to release his income tax returns despite years of precedent.

Ethics Panel: If Beshear Plans Run For Governor, He Shouldn’t Investigate Bevin

By Jul 17, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission says that if Attorney General Andy Beshear plans on running for governor in 2019, he shouldn’t investigate allegations that Gov. Matt Bevin used his office to get a deal on a mansion he bought earlier this year.

But the state ethics agency also issued an advisory opinion saying that Beshear could request a third-party investigator to look into the governor’s transaction.

Senate President Questions Why Kentucky Settled OxyContin Case

By Jun 29, 2017
Creative Commons

Robert Stivers, the president of the Kentucky State Senate, said he’ll ask to intervene in a legal challenge against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma in order to release documents that deal with a settlement the company made with the state in late 2015.

Stivers, a Republican from Manchester, suggested the case was improperly settled by former Democratic Attorney General Jack Conway, saying the $24 million windfall amounted to “pennies on the dollar” of what the state could have gotten.