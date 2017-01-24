Judge Rules In Favor Of UK In Open-Records Case

By & Associated Press 43 seconds ago

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto
Credit University of Kentucky

A Kentucky judge has ruled in favor of the University of Kentucky in an open-records case involving its campus newspaper’s pursuit of documents regarding a sexual harassment investigation of a former professor.

Fayette Circuit Court Judge Thomas Clark reversed a state attorney general’s opinion that said the state’s flagship university in Lexington had violated the state’s open-records law by refusing to release documents on the professor’s case to the student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel.

The newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Marjorie Kirk, said in an interview Tuesday the Kernel would “pursue an appeal” of the decision.

In his ruling made public Tuesday, Clark said the documents are “educational records” protected from disclosure by a federal student privacy law. He also said the records “cannot reasonably be redacted” to protect the privacy of students who made the allegations against the professor.

The professor later resigned but did not admit guilt.

Debate over the case balanced transparency of a state university and the public’s right to know with concerns about whether the records, if made public, would reveal the identities of the alleged victims and the accused, and also discourage future reporting of sexual assault on campus.

In a video and letter emailed to students, UK president Eli Capilouto said the university was advocating for a process to better protect victims.

“This is going to be helpful because I think it will encourage people to report, give us a greater opportunity that ensures fairness for both the accused and those that are making the allegation that we can adjudicate these cases,” he said.

Kirk rejected that, saying UK’s system for investigating sexual assaults needs transparency and public scrutiny.

“I think if anything [the ruling] continues to benefit universities whose concern seems to be dealing with a public image issue instead of actually fighting for women — not just women but all survivors of sexual assault and harassment in these cases,” she said.

This story has been updated.

University of Kentucky

Related Content

UK Extends Lease 15 years at Rupp Arena to 2033

By Associated Press Dec 15, 2016
UK Athletics

Kentucky has agreed to a 15-year lease extension that will keep the Wildcats' men's basketball team in Rupp Arena through 2033.

The extension announced on Thursday takes effect when the current deal ends in 2018 and will feature $15 million in improvements including four clubs and spaces. The university's annual lease payment will increase $900,000 to $1.9 million for 28 events with the 40-year-old facility named after legendary Wildcats coach Adolph Rupp.

UK Sues Herald-Leader in Open Records Case Over Failed Deal

By Associated Press Oct 3, 2016
The University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky is suing the Lexington Herald-Leader in order to avoid revealing documents about a failed business deal between UK HealthCare and a Hazard cardiology firm.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says it had requested a Power Point presentation given to the UK Board of Trustees by District of Columbia lawyer David Douglass about the Appalachian Heart Center. The university paid $1 million to Douglass and $4.1 million to the federal government because of billing problems at the cardiology firm it acquired in 2013.

The university has already filed a related lawsuit seeking to overturn Attorney General Andy Beshear's ruling that UK violated the Kentucky Open Records Act when it refused to turn over documents related to a dinner meeting in which Douglass briefed board members.

Journalism Faculty Ask UK President to Apologize, Drop Suit Against Newspaper

By Associated Press Sep 16, 2016
Youtube

Fifteen journalism and media faculty members from the University of Kentucky are asking university President Eli Capilouto to apologize and drop the university's open records lawsuit against the student paper.

Al Cross, who signed the letter, said it was delivered to Capilouto on Thursday afternoon.

The university is suing the Kentucky Kernel, which sought documents relating to a sexual assault investigation involving a former professor.

The letter to Capilouto said his remark last week to the board of trustees that the newspaper published "salacious details to attract readers" challenged the paper's reputation and that of its editor and "cast aspersions on journalism faculty."

University spokesman Jay Blanton said while the concerns are appreciated, the disagreement is about the privacy of victims and is rightly being determined in court.

UK President Says Performance Funding Model Won't Diminish Importance of Liberal Arts Education

By Sep 8, 2016
Youtube

The president of the University of Kentucky says he’s confident higher education leaders will be able to finalize a performance-based funding model.

The state’s publicly supported colleges and universities are working on a plan to base a percentage of each school’s funding on certain metrics. The plan was ordered by Governor Matt Bevin.

UK President Eli Capilouto says degree productivity is a measure he thinks will play a big role in determining performance-based funding.

“I personally believe that the degree is the most important outcome, and funding should follow our success in awarding a degree,” Capilouto told WKU Public Radio during an interview Thursday.

UK President Releases Recommendations for Covered Mural

By Associated Press Sep 2, 2016
University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky officials plan to unveil a controversial mural and surround it with other works of art that provide more context of the school's history.

News outlets report that President Eli Capilouto announced the plans for the artwork Thursday.

Last November, the university ordered that the Great Depression-era mural that features black workers toiling in a tobacco field to be covered up. The action came after students made their opposition known. Capilouto appointed a task force to decide its future.

The task force has recommended that the mural be unveiled and surrounded by other works of art that Capilouto says will provide a larger narrative of the university's history.

Capilouto also released five "pillars" to improve campus diversity, which include creating a core class on race and ethnicity.