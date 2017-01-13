Kentucky Is The 27th ‘Right-To-Work’ State. Now What?

By 2 minutes ago

Credit WKU Public Radio

Workers at unionized companies in Kentucky will be able to stop paying union dues or fees once contracts negotiated between their employers and unions expire.

The so-called “right-to-work” policy signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin last weekend forbids payment of dues as a condition to get or keep a job in Kentucky, though current collective bargaining agreements between unions and companies are still enforceable until they expire.

Bill Londrigan, president of Kentucky’s AFL-CIO, said the new law will have a negative impact on labor organizations and companies once some workers decide they don’t want to pay into the union anymore.

“There’s a negative impact on union financial capabilities and there’s also a negative impact on our solidarity in the workplace, which is a key component of us having a union,” Londrigan said.

Kentucky lawmakers quickly approved the right-to-work policy in the first week of the legislative session, the first time Republicans had held control of both legislative chambers and the governorship in state history.

Bevin made right-to-work a central plank of his 2015 race for office, and a legislative path for the policy emerged once Democrats lost control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 95 years in November.

Union advocates have criticized the policy as special legislation targeting labor organizations. Londrigan said he’s not sure how many workers in unionized companies will decide to stop paying dues.

“There may be a certain number of folks that decide that — like across general society — that decide they don’t want to pay and still get the benefits, which is what they’re going to be entitled to,” Londrigan said.

Supporters Prepared to Defend Law in Court

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2015 about 11 percent of Kentucky’s workforce were members of unions, while 12.1 percent were represented.

The discrepancy is due to some workers paying a “fee” rather than full-blown union dues paid to participate in votes on labor contracts.

Under the new right-to-work law, workers won’t be required to pay those dues.

The Virginia-based Right To Work Foundation has offered free legal help to people who encounter resistance trying to not pay dues while working in a unionized company and defend Kentucky’s new law as a whole.

“We expect because we’ve seen it in other states that workers will face resistance from union officials when workers seek to exercise their new right-to-work protections,” said Patrick Semmens, vice president of the Right To Work Legal Defense Foundation. “We also know that union officials frequently file lawsuits seeking to challenge right-to-work laws. And so we’re prepared to defend the laws in court.”

Semmens said he’s worried that unions will try to force unionized employees to pay dues even though they’re legally entitled not to.

Unions have had limited success challenging right-to-work laws in other states, most recently in Wisconsin and West Virginia.

In Wisconsin, a state trial court ruled that the law was unconstitutional seizure of union property since unions had to pay benefits of workers who don’t pay dues — the case is currently on appeal.

West Virginia passed a right-to-work law in 2016, but a court temporarily blocked it while a trial court considers a challenge to that policy. A ruling on that case is expected soon.

Related Content

Amid Protests, GOP Legislature Moves ‘Right-To-Work’ Bill To Governor

By Jan 9, 2017
Ryland Barton

The Kentucky legislature has awarded final passage to a handful of bills opposed by labor unions, most notably “right-to-work” legislation that would ban unionized companies from requiring employees to pay dues.

Union activists swarmed the Capitol as lawmakers altered the legislative calendar to meet on Saturday to approve Republican priorities at the end of the legislative session’s first week.

Rep. Stan Lee, a Republican from Lexington, said despite protests, voters showed they wanted conservative legislation when they voted to send GOP supermajorities to both legislative chambers.

Here’s What You Need To Know About ‘Right-To-Work’ In Kentucky

By Roxanne Scott Jan 6, 2017
WKU Public Radio

The Kentucky General Assembly is on track to approve legislation to make Kentucky a so-called right-to-work state by Saturday night. For Republicans, this is the culmination of years of championing the issue.

The bill passed the House Thursday, and assuming it passes the GOP-controlled Senate and is signed into law by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, Kentucky will become the 27th so-called right-to-work state in the nation.

GOP Lawmakers Advance ‘Right-To-Work’ Bill In Kentucky

By Associated Press Jan 5, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

House Republicans have advanced a bill that would ban mandatory labor union membership in Kentucky.

A House committee approved the bill Wednesday. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said lawmakers plan to approve the bill this week.

Hundreds of union workers packed the hallways outside of the committee room, chanting “working people matter” and “suits in there, boots out here.”

Hart County Could Soon Pass Local 'Right-to-Work' Law

By Associated Press Dec 9, 2016

Hart County could soon join several other Kentucky counties in passing a local law banning mandatory union membership. The Bowling Green Daily News reports Magistrate Gary Gardner says the court unanimously approved the first reading of the so-called "right-to-work" ordinance Dec. 1. The fiscal court will vote on a second reading Dec. 15.

Appeal Planned in Right To Work Decision

By Nov 22, 2016
WKU Public Radio

A court of appeals ruling last week that cleared the way for  right-to-work legislation in Kentucky may not be the final word.

The News-Enterprise in Elizabethtown reports the Louisville law firm representing nine unions against Hardin County plans to petition to re-hear the case.

Right to work laws lift mandatory union contributions for new hires. Unions say the law weakens them, allowing workers to get union benefits without having to pay for them.

Hardin County was one of 12 Kentucky counties that passed the legislation last year.

The unions say only states, not counties, have the authority to pass right to work laws. Their lawyer says the three-judge court of appeals misapplied two Supreme Court decisions and took them out of context.

They plan to file a petition within the required 21 days for the full 15 member appeals court to re-hear the case.

