Kentucky to Advance Medicaid Changes Even if Obamacare is Repealed

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is moving forward with a plan that would alter the state’s expanded Medicaid system, even if the Affordable Care Act is repealed or replaced by Congress.

The proposal has been billed as a way to get Medicaid recipients more involved in their healthcare choices and also a way to reduce Medicaid costs for the state. Bevin’s administration expects about 86,000 fewer people would be enrolled in Medicaid if the waiver is approved.

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said on Wednesday that the state would still move forward with the plan, even if Congress moves to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“At this point, the governor has said to me ‘that is my number one priority, you’ve got to get this done in 2017 and have it ready to go on January 1st of 2018,’” Glisson said.

Last year, Bevin formally asked the federal government for permission to require able-bodied Medicaid enrollees to work or volunteer up to 20 hours a week and pay a monthly fee ranging from $1 to $15 to receive benefits.

The plan also removes vision and dental coverage from the built-in list of benefits. Medicaid recipients would be able to earn credits to purchase vision or dental benefits by participating in volunteer work or taking a health risk assessment.

Glisson said the state might be able to implement the waiver, or a policy similar to it, under an ACA replacement that allows states to apply for federal block grants to fund Medicaid programs

“If we get approved, I think it answers a lot of questions that I think other states have had, a lot of things that they put in their waivers and maybe were not entirely approved,” Glisson said. “If this gets approved yes, I think it’s really going to really set a tone, I think it’ll be a model for the rest of the country.”

Other states didn’t have success applying for Medicaid waivers — under President Barack Obama’s administration — that have work requirements or imposing premiums that prevent low-income people from accessing coverage.

But under incoming President Donald Trump’s administration, the state might have an easier time passing the requirements.

Stephen Miller, Kentucky’s Medicaid Commissioner, said that the state can’t afford to continue funding an expanded Medicaid system without changes.

“Medicaid consumed every new dollar plus a couple that comes into the state. It crowds out so many other expenditures and makes education and other expenditures so difficult as well,” Miller said.

Former Gov. Steve Beshear enacted Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion by executive order in 2013, making everyone who makes up to $16,243 per year eligible for coverage through the program.

Over 440,000 Kentuckians signed up for the program, helping lower the state’s uninsured rate among working age adults from 21 percent to 8 percent by 2015.

The federal government paid 100 percent of the cost of Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion until the end of last year.

Starting this year, the state has to chip in 5 percent of the cost ($74 million), increasing to 10 percent ($294 million) by 2020.

Rep. Robert Benvenuti, a Republican from Lexington, said that citizens and businesses will flee the state if something isn’t done to reduce Medicaid costs.

“The hardworking Kentuckians that are pulling this bloated cart are going to say enough is enough and they’ll take their businesses elsewhere,” he said. “We have made entitlements a way of life in this commonwealth and you’ve seen the poor outcomes that you get.”

Related Content

Poll: Most Americans Say Don't Repeal Obamacare Without A Replacement

By Jan 6, 2017

An overwhelming majority of people disapprove of Republican lawmakers' plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without having a ready replacement for the health care law, according to a poll released Friday.

And judging by the letter-writing and lobbying in the first week of the new congressional session, many health care and business groups agree.

Recipients Leery of Proposed Changes to Kentucky's Medicaid Program

By Feb 24, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons/Brandy Shaul

This is the first in a two-part series on Medicaid, Kentucky's expansion of the government-subsidized program, and proposed changes to Medicaid.

As Governor Matt Bevin prepares to re-design Kentucky’s Medicaid program, a new national survey shows the commonwealth with the second-largest gains in insurance coverage. 

More than half-a-million Kentuckians obtained coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act.  Some 80 percent of the newly insured went onto the Medicaid rolls. 

But many Medicaid enrollees are worried about what lies ahead under the state’s new Republican governor.  Teresa Bowley was at a recent health insurance sign-up event in Bowling Green to ask a question about changing providers.  Six months ago, she qualified for coverage through Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion. 

Now when she gets sick, she goes to the doctor. But that hasn’t always been the case. 

”You just don’t. You just try to think this will go away on its own.  You have to miss work," Bowley explained.

Kentucky Governor Revamping Medicaid and Taking a Cue from Indiana

By Feb 25, 2016
Lisa Autry

This is the second of a two-part series on proposed changes to Kentucky Medicaid and how Governor Matt Bevin wants to model the program after a similar one in Indiana.  You can see Part 1 here.

When the federal Affordable Care Act was rolled out, Indiana was faced with the same dilemma as other states: give health coverage to more of the uninsured by expanding Medicaid, while taking on hundreds of millions of dollars in costs. 

Indiana Governor Mike Pence persuaded the federal government to approve an alternative for his state. Just over a year ago, the state implemented the Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0.  Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wants to launch a similar program as he looks to revamp his state's Medicaid system. 

In the year since Indiana implemented the Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0, or HIP, more than 370,000 Hoosiers have enrolled in the program.  Among them is Mary Buchanan, who is self-employed.  A shoulder injury no longer allows her to work full-time.  By working less, the 63-year-old from Rockport couldn’t afford the private insurance she used to carry.  She picked up the Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0, or HIP, about a year ago.

"One less thing for me to worry about 24\7, said Buchanon, who met WKU Public Radio at the Spencer County Library.  "What if something happens to me?  Am I going to have to file bankruptcy?  One trip to the hospital can wipe you out.”

Under HIP 2.0, Buchanan pays just under $14 a month in premiums and has no co-pays or deductibles for her medical care.

Yarmuth Calls On Bevin To Withdraw Medicaid Waiver Request

By Oct 19, 2016
Creative Commons

U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth is calling on Gov. Matt Bevin to withdraw his request for a Medicaid waiver, saying that the federal government will never approve it.

Bevin has applied for the waiver to allow Kentucky to charge monthly premiums to Medicaid recipients earning more than $11,880 a year and remove vision and dental coverage, among other changes.

The proposal also includes a ‘rewards’ account that would allow people to earn vision or dental benefits by doing things like volunteering, applying for jobs or earning a GED.

Yarmuth says he’s communicated with officials at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services and they told him the waiver would not be approved as-is.

Report: More ER Patients Now Paying With Medicaid

By Lisa Gillespie Nov 18, 2016
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

The number of emergency room visits in Kentucky hasn’t gone up much since Medicaid expanded or people started getting coverage on the individual market. That’s according to a new report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

Before the Medicaid expansion, many uninsured Kentuckians were going to the emergency room instead of a primary care doctor for non-emergency treatment because they could not be turned away.

Now, more of them have Medicaid coverage, but they’re using the coverage for the same type of ER visit. The percentage of people in the emergency room with Medicaid coverage did increase quite a bit by 2015, with almost half  covered by Medicaid. That’s up from 30 percent in 2012.