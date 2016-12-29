Kentucky 'Dancing Well' Project for Veterans with PTSD OK'd for Study by Connecticut University

Military veterans, family members and friends take part in a demonstration of 'Dancing Well' at a VA Health Expo in Louisville.
Credit Rhonda J Miller

A Kentucky barn dance-style program for military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury has been approved for a research study at a Connecticut university.

Deborah Denenfeld is a dance educator and leader who launched "Dancing Well: The Soldier Project" five years ago at Fort Knox, and since then has held sessions in Louisville. She said data collectors will survey the veterans on non-medical factors that play an important role in their daily lives.

“We’re going to be looking at measures of optimism and hope, feelings of connectedness, trauma symptoms, and how much people avoid participating in events and projects that have been meaningful to them in the past,” said Denenfeld, who is executive director of Dancing Well.

The study will document the experiences of veterans before and after a 10-week session of community dances. Denenfeld said the research is an important step in evaluating the impact of the program.          

“The basic question is, ‘Can a community dance help veterans, their families and loved ones recover from the isolating effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder?’ "

Psychology Professor Robin Gustafson will conduct the study at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. She became interested in the project when she met Denenfeld at a workshop for traditional dance and song.

The research project is expected to begin in late January. The series of community dances will be held in Louisville for veterans, as well as family members and friends. Since the Dancing Well project began, about 90 people have participated.   

Dancing Well
Radcliff Veterans Center
PTSD
Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Dancing Well Offers Veterans with PTSD and TBI a Way to Ease into Civilian Life

By Rhonda Miller Dec 21, 2015

A dance program is offering Kentucky veterans with mental health issues a way to ease back into civilian life.

The state’s Department of Veterans Affairs estimates thousands of Kentucky veterans suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury. The program being offered in Louisville is called Dancing Well: The Solider Project.

Men, women and children are swirling in this demonstration of Dancing Well. It’s part of a Veterans Administration Health Expo in Louisville. 

Deborah Denenfeld is calling out the steps.  She’s a dance educator who created Dancing Well four years ago. 

"The psychiatrist who worked at Fort Knox contacted me thinking that perhaps I would come and call a couple of evenings of contra dancing for the soldiers," said Denenfeld.  "He thought that perhaps the movements and the music would help improve their memories.

Contra is similar to square dancing, but it’s done in two long lines. Denenfeld decided to adapt very basic community dances to meet the physical and emotional needs of soldiers with PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury, or TBI.  

"People have issues with balance and vertigo, and that affects what I teach," she said. "So if there's a swing, I will show them how to do a very simple, two hands, walk around, slow swing."

Denenfeld got advice from dance therapists. She got good feedback from the Fort Knox sessions, and then had a 10-week session in Louisville a couple of years ago. So far, about 20 veterans have taken part in Dancing Well. 

VA Not Interested in Hardin County Offer of Free Land for Medical Center

By Dec 27, 2016
Louisville VA Medical Center

An offer by the city of Radcliff to donate 50 acres of land for a new Veterans Affairs medical center has apparently been rejected. 

Radcliff Mayor and retired Army Colonel Mike Weaver made a pitch to the VA last week in hopes of snagging the $1 billion veterans medical center that’s expected to bring with it nearly 2,000 jobs. Weaver offered 50 acres in Millpond Business Center off Kentucky Route 313 that already has utilities in place and direct access to Interstate 65.

However, the VA already has plans to replace the aging Robley Rex Medical Center in Louisville with a new complex in the city on Brownsboro Road off the Watterson Expressway. 

The News-Enterprise reports a VA spokesperson said plans are proceeding for the Brownsboro Road site and no other locations are being considered.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and some residents have expressed environmental and traffic concerns about the Jefferson County site.

The VA has published an Environmental Impact Statement on the project, which you can read here. The public comment period runs through Jan. 11. 

Radcliff Veterans Center Launches Next Phase of Hiring in Advance of July Opening

By Feb 23, 2016
Radcliff Veterans Center

The new Radcliff Veterans Center that’s promising to be a national showplace for skilled nursing care is staffing up for its July opening.

Six members of the executive team are already working and the next phase of hiring was launched Feb. 22.

Administrator Israel Ray says five new leadership positions are posted.

“The director of nursing, which is called the nurse executive. And staff development, which will be listed as a registered nurse. The director of dining services. Our activities director and our housekeeping supervisor,” says Ray.

The veterans center is also looking for a medical director.

Construction is progressing at the new center, which is located on 192 park-like acres donated by Fort Knox.

Tribute Planned At Hardin County Veterans Center

By Nov 30, 2015

A group of central Kentucky residents is planning a tribute for veterans at a center under construction near Fort Knox.

Clint Meshew, Gary Broadway, Jerry Howard and Greg Barnes formed a nonprofit to raise money and create a tribute outside the Radcliff Veterans Center, which is expected to open next year.

Two displays on either side of the center's administrative building are planned. One will depict an elderly veteran with a shadow background of him as a soldier. The other will depict the family of a soldier welcoming him home.

Howard said the tribute is meant to show veterans that they are honored and respected.

The center is expected to begin accepting veterans in March 2016. Barnes said they hope to unveil the tribute later in the year.