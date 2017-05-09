Kentucky Department Of Corrections Commissioner Resigns

Kentucky Department of Corrections Commissioner Rodney Ballard has resigned after a little more than a year on the job.

A statement from Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokesman Mike Wynn said Ballard resigned to “pursue a private sector venture.”

“We thank him for his service and will immediately begin our search for a permanent replacement,” Wynn said.

Deputy Commissioner Jim Erwin will oversee operations while the agency searches for a replacement, Wynn said.

Ballard began serving as commissioner in March last year, replacing LaDonna Thompson who had served since 2008.

Ballard has a long career in law enforcement — he worked as a state police officer and ran Lexington’s Division of Community Corrections between 2012 and 2016. He also served as a deputy commissioner in the Department of Corrections.

His resignation comes amid overcrowding in state prisons and county jails across the state.

Last summer, the state reported that over a third of state inmates are housed in county jails. At the time, 26 of the state’s 128 county jails had populations over 140 percent capacity.

In recent years, the DOC received scrutiny and criticism after WFPL’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting detailed abuses, substandard health care and lax monitoring in the state’s jails.

KyCIR found that more than 150 inmates died in Kentucky jails from 2009 through mid-2015, and more than 40 percent of those deaths had ambiguous causes listed in state records.

Bevin ‘Bans Box’ For Criminal Records On State Job Applications

By Feb 1, 2017
Gov. Matt Bevin has signed an executive order that would remove questions about criminal convictions from job applications to work in the state executive branch.

The state would still conduct criminal background checks on applicants. Bevin encouraged private employers to do the same thing, saying the state would “lead by example.”

“Let Kentucky become an example to the nation for all the right reasons,” Bevin said. “I am challenging you as a private employer in Kentucky, join me in leading by example. Let us do what we can to restore opportunity, level the playing field and create new chances for people who have made mistakes, paid their dues and want to mainstream back into society.”

Attorney General Beshear Appeals Expungement Made Under New State Law

By May 2, 2017
Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office has appealed a judge’s ruling that wiped decades-old convictions from a Kentuckian’s criminal record, arguing they aren’t eligible under the state’s new felony expungement law.

The case hinges on whether crimes committed over a series of days are considered to be part of the same “incident” and are thus all eligible for expungement.

The new law allows people to have certain class D felonies cleared if — after completing their sentences — they stay out of trouble for five years and pay a $500 fee.

Bevin Must Prioritize Jail Overcrowding, Says Top City Prosecutor

By Jacob Ryan Jan 24, 2017
Jefferson County’s top prosecutor is calling on Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to take action on overcrowded jails in Louisville and across the state.

Speaking at a press briefing this week, Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said Louisville jails are well beyond capacity, and that’s an issue that hurts the ability of prosecutors and law enforcement to keep violent criminals off the streets.

“The governor and the department of corrections needs to get on the ball,” he said.

Federal Investigation Into Boyd County Jail A Rarity For Kentucky

By R.G. Dunlop Nov 6, 2016
The U.S. Department of Justice’s recently announced investigation into the Boyd County Detention Center is a rarity, only the third such investigation of a Kentucky jail or prison in the past 36 years.

But so far there has been no public disclosure of the basis for the federal probe.

A DOJ press release issued earlier this week referred only to broad categories of focus: whether jail inmates are protected from the use of excessive force, or subjected to “an invasion of their bodily privacy;” and whether the jail “indiscriminately uses restrictive housing without due process.”

Asked for more specific information about why it had initiated the investigation, a DOJ spokesman said “the department will decline to comment beyond our release.”

New Kentucky Expungement Law Goes Into Effect

By Jul 16, 2016
Kentuckians with certain Class D felony convictions are now eligible to apply to clear their criminal records as long as they have stayed out of trouble for five years.

The new law also allows people with gubernatorial pardons to expunge convictions and loosens restrictions for clearing misdemeanor convictions.

Louisville attorney Benham Sims, a former Jefferson District Court judge, said the new law will make it easier for people with criminal records to get jobs and get on with their lives.

“The number one way to reduce a return to jail is employment,” Sims said. “We need to allow these people to move on.”

The new law applies to 61 Class D felonies, which constitute about 70 percent of Class D felonies committed. Those with eligible convictions have to wait five years after completing their sentences (incarceration, parole, restitution, probation, etc.) before applying.