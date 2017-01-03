Kentucky General Assembly Convenes Under New Republican Control

By 53 minutes ago

Credit Ryland Barton

Republicans are officially the majority party in the state House of Representatives for the first time since 1921, putting the party in control of the legislature and the governorship for the first time in state history.

As expected, Jeff Hoover, a Republican from Jamestown, was elected House Speaker after serving as the leader of the minority party for 15 years.

On Tuesday, the first day of the legislative session, Hoover called for unity.

“Those who were a part of making this historic day in the commonwealth of Kentucky possible, my message is: The campaign is now over. It’s a part of history and the job before us is now to begin the governing process,” Hoover said.

Republicans have 64 of the 100 seats in the state House, adding to their supermajority in the state Senate and control of the governorship. The trifecta means that Republicans will have control of the legislative process, meaning they will be able to easily pass bills if they stay united.

“The people of Kentucky have expressed their desire for change,” Hoover said. “The people of Kentucky have expressed a desire for a new direction. The people of Kentucky are depending on this body to provide a climate in this state where they can see great new opportunities for themselves and their families.”

With supermajorities in both legislative chambers, the party is poised to pass conservative policies long thwarted by Democrats. The list includes right-to-work legislation, anti-abortion policies, repeal of the prevailing wage on public works projects and tort reform.

After the proceedings on Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin said he was excited about Republicans taking control of the legislature.

“We won’t be introducing hundreds and hundreds of pieces of legislation that have no chance of going anywhere, that take up time that distract from the substantive things,” Bevin said. “I’m excited to see both in the House and the Senate the type of work on behalf of the people of Kentucky that’s going to get uncorked in the next days and weeks.”

The legislative session lasts until Mar. 30 but will disband for a planned break from Jan. 9 until February 6.

Tags: 
Kentucky House of Representatives
Kentucky House Republicans
2017 General Assembly

Related Content

'Religious Freedom' Bill Could Be Postponed

By Dec 23, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

The sponsor of a so-called “religious freedom” bill says it may have to wait until 2018. Laurel County Republican Senator Albert Robinson said the bill would have passed this year had it not been for House Democrats.

The religious freedom bill would prohibit the government from forcing businesses to serve individuals if doing so would violate the business owner’s religious beliefs. Supporters say the bill’s passage is important to protecting an individual’s right to live according to their religious beliefs. Opponents of the bill say it would allow discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

‘Three Strikes’ Bill Would Put Repeat Offenders Behind Bars For Life

By Dec 27, 2016
Thinkstock

A state lawmaker has proposed sentencing those convicted of three or more Class A or B felonies to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Rep. Gerald Watkins, a Democrat from Paducah, said by the time someone has committed three severe felonies, they’ve missed the window to change their behavior.

“They are not going to take advantage of the opportunities to be productive citizens when they get out of prison,” Watkins said. “They usually just graduate to more and more violent crimes as they go through the system.”

Fischer Wants State Lawmakers To Think Twice About Anti-LGBTQ Laws

By Jacob Ryan Dec 26, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is warning Kentucky lawmakers against any legislation that could stymie economic interest in the state or its largest city.

He said the state legislature, now controlled by Republicans in the House and Senate for the first time in history, can “achieve anything they want.”

“Let’s make sure that nothing negative happens in our community, in our state, regarding our ability to discriminate against anyone,” he told WFPL News during an hour-long discussion last week.

Kentucky Would Get 16 New Family Court Judges Under Redistricting Plan

By Associated Press Dec 21, 2016
Creative Commons

Kentucky would shift significant resources to its growing family court docket under a plan that would overhaul the state’s judicial system for the first time in 40 years.

Kentucky would get an additional 16 family court judges while losing 15 district and circuit court judges under a plan released Tuesday by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. The potentially divisive plan will be a test for the new Republican majority in the state legislature, which is scheduled to convene next month with super majorities in both chambers. If approved, the plan would go into effect in 2022 when all of the state’s judges would be on the ballot.

Pension Transparency Legislation Returning To Frankfort In 2017

By Dec 20, 2016
Kentucky State Government

Republican lawmakers will seek fixes to the state’s ailing pension systems during the upcoming legislative session. And with commanding majorities in both the state House and Senate, they won’t have to listen to Democrats if they don’t want to.

It’s also increasingly likely that Gov. Matt Bevin will call a special legislative session over the summer to address tax reform and pension issues, opening the door for deeper changes to the pension system.

Kentucky House Republican Caucus Meets in Bowling Green

By Dec 8, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Fresh off their historic wins in the General Assembly, Kentucky House Republicans are strategizing this week at a retreat in Bowling Green. The GOP caucus has 23 new members heading into the 2017 legislative session.  Republicans control thestate House for the first time since 1921, and maintain a comfortable majority in the Senate.

McConnell: Ky. Needs GOP Control Of State House To Grow Economy

By Aug 30, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says the state legislature needs to approve a handful of conservative priorities to make Kentucky’s economy competitive with surrounding states.

The list includes repealing the prevailing wage, passing so-called “right-to-work” legislation, allowing charter schools to open in Kentucky and requiring medical malpractice claims to be reviewed by a panel before they can be sent on to court.

The priorities have long been in the sights of Republicans in the state but haven’t passed the legislature, where the Democratic-led House of Representatives has declined to take up the measures.

When asked how his congressional colleagues view Kentucky, McConnell said, “it’s a great place for the Kentucky Derby, but you’re not terribly competitive from a business view.” The Senate Majority Leader made the remarks at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum in Louisville on Monday.

Republicans Roll To Control Of State House Of Representatives

By Nov 8, 2016

Gov. Matt Bevin addresses crowd at GOP party at the Galt House in Louisville.Credit J. Tyler FranklinEdit | Remove

  Kentucky is officially a deeply Republican state after the party secured a majority of seats in the state House of Representatives during elections on Tuesday. The GOP will now have control of the state House, state Senate and Governorship.

House Republican Leader Jeff Hoover said the election was a victory for conservatives in the state.

“Today, Kentuckians made their conservative values heard loud and clear,” Hoover said at an election party in Louisville. “While rejecting the out-of-touch policies of liberal Democrats.”