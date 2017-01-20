Kentucky Granted REAL ID Extension Through June 6

Kentuckians can use their drivers’ licenses to enter certain federal buildings until at least June 6 after the U.S. government granted the state more time to comply with a federal law.

Federal agencies, including military bases, were slated to stop accepting Kentucky drivers’ licenses by the end of this month because the state has not complied with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it had granted the state an extension through June 6.

Kentucky has until Jan. 22, 2018, to comply with the law. Otherwise, Kentuckians won’t be able to use their drivers’ licenses to board domestic flights.

The state legislature passed a law to comply with the REAL ID Act last year, but Republican Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed it.

Rep. Jim DuPlessis, a Republican from Elizabethtown, has filed a bill similar to the one vetoed by Bevin last year. The bill has not yet been given a hearing.

REAL ID

Bevin Says He’s Working To Make Kentucky REAL ID Compliant

By Jan 16, 2017
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Gov. Matt Bevin says he’s working with incoming President Donald Trump’s administration to come up with a way to bring Kentucky into compliance with stricter ID and driver’s license standards known as REAL ID.

Kentucky is one of eight states out of compliance with federal identification standards passed by Congress in 2004. The legislature approved a REAL ID bill last spring but Bevin vetoed it, citing widespread misunderstanding of the issue.

The REAL ID legislation was opposed by Tea Party groups and the ACLU of Kentucky, citing privacy concerns.

Fort Knox to Stop Accepting Kentucky Licenses for Entry

By Associated Press Jan 16, 2017
Ft. Knox

Kentucky residents soon may need a passport to enter Fort Knox.

The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown reports Kentucky licenses and state-issued IDs don't meet minimum security standards established by the 2005 Real ID Act. Fort Knox issued a statement saying that beginning Jan. 30, the post will no longer accept a license from Kentucky and eight other non-compliant states.

Most people entering the post regularly won't be affected, as an approved U.S. military ID is an acceptable alternative.

Feds Officially Deny Kentucky’s Request For More Time To Update IDs

By Associated Press Oct 12, 2016
KY Transportation Cabinet

The federal government has denied Kentucky’s request for more time to update its drivers’ licenses, potentially forcing residents to use passports to board domestic flights by 2018.

Starting in January, Kentuckians cannot use their drivers’ licenses or ID cards to enter military bases or nuclear power plants.

The denial does not affect offices of the Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs and court houses. If Kentucky is still out of compliance by January 2018, Kentucky drivers’ licenses will not be accepted to board domestic flights.

Congress imposed the new ID requirements, called Real ID, after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The Kentucky legislature passed a law earlier this year at the request of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to bring the state into compliance. But Bevin then changed his mind and vetoed the law, saying it was “rushed.”

Deadline Passes With No REAL ID Extension in Kentucky

By Oct 10, 2016
KY Transportation Cabinet

Kentucky is officially out of compliance with federal driver’s license and ID regulations after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn’t grant another extension for the state to enact stricter standards. The previous extension expired Monday.

Transportation cabinet officials had requested the extension last month but still haven’t heard back from DHS.

“It’s kind of hard to assume what the federal government’s going to do,” Transportation Cabinet spokesman Ryan Watts said. “We’re hopeful they’re going to grant us an extension, we just can’t predict how they’re going to act on our letter.”

Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2005, the REAL ID Act requires Kentucky to centralize the issuance of driver’s licenses to the state Transportation Cabinet instead of circuit clerks’ offices and verify applications through a federal government database.

Federal Government Gives Kentucky Extension to Meet REAL ID Act Requirements

By Jul 31, 2014

Kentucky is being granted an extension in its efforts to meet new federal guidelines related to the REAL ID Act. Without the extension, those with a Kentucky driver’s license would have had to produce another form of government-issued ID, such as a birth certificate or U.S passport, to gain entrance to many federal properties.

The extension runs through October of 2015, and is renewable.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 following recommendations by the 9/11 Commission. That group suggested higher security standards regarding the issuing of identifications such as driver’s licenses. The REAL ID Act mandates that driver’s licenses be issued by a single entity, such as a statewide department of motor vehicles.

Kentucky has no such office and instead issues driver’s licenses at the offices of its 142 circuit court clerks.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Department of Homeland Security told Governor Steve Beshear it recognizes the recent state-of-the-art security features that the commonwealth has added to its driver’s licenses.

A security assessment of the 142 circuit court clerks' offices in Kentucky is currently underway.