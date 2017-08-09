Kentucky 'Poses Challenges' in Real ID Compliance

Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall and John-Mark Hack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, discuss the Real ID Act with the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club.
Kentuckians wanting to fly on a plane, enter federal buildings, or visit military posts will need a new driver’s license or identification card in the near future. 

Unlike most states, the commonwealth is out of compliance with the Real ID Act, a federal law that was passed in 2005 following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. 

The law requires new cards with added security features, and a new process for how the cards are issued. 

Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall spoke to the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club Wednesday.  She said Kentucky has some challenges that many other states don’t.  For instance, the commonwealth has more than 140 locations to obtain cards.

"We have over 1,600 state employees who have the capability to print licenses and IDs, and this many different locations with so many people handling this, it just leaves too much room for error or even fraud," Duvall explained.

Once the Real ID Act takes effect in Kentucky, the state Transportation Cabinet will begin issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards that are currently obtained through circuit court clerks’ offices.  There will also be a centralized location for printing the cards. 

Kentucky has received several extensions from the Department of Homeland Security as the state works to become compliant by January 2019. 

Warren County is the 3rd largest issuing office behind Jefferson and Fayette counties.  The Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides about 3,000 driver’s licenses and ID cards per month.

Kentucky Lawmakers Approve REAL ID Bill To Meet Federal Standards

By Mar 16, 2017
Kentucky LRC

The state legislature has again approved a bill to bring the state into compliance with stricter identification card policies required by the federal government. Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed a similar version of the REAL ID bill last year but indicated he supports it this year.

The bill would create an enhanced driver’s license issued by the state Transportation Cabinet instead of county clerks offices.

Those who opt out of the new license would need additional ID like a passport to board domestic air flights and enter military bases.

‘Optional’ REAL ID Bill Advances To Kentucky House

By Mar 1, 2017
LRC Public Information

A bill that would centralize Kentucky’s driver’s licensing program and bring the state into compliance with federal ID card rules has received initial approval from a legislative committee.

The General Assembly needs to pass the bill in order to meet stricter REAL ID standards passed by Congress more than a decade ago.

If lawmakers don’t pass the legislation, starting June 6, Kentuckians will have to bring additional identification — like a passport — in order to access military bases.

And starting Jan. 22, 2018, Kentuckians would need additional identification to board domestic flights.

Kentucky Granted REAL ID Extension Through June 6

By Associated Press Jan 20, 2017
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Kentuckians can use their drivers’ licenses to enter certain federal buildings until at least June 6 after the U.S. government granted the state more time to comply with a federal law.

Federal agencies, including military bases, were slated to stop accepting Kentucky drivers’ licenses by the end of this month because the state has not complied with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it had granted the state an extension through June 6.

Bevin Says He’s Working To Make Kentucky REAL ID Compliant

By Jan 16, 2017
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Gov. Matt Bevin says he’s working with incoming President Donald Trump’s administration to come up with a way to bring Kentucky into compliance with stricter ID and driver’s license standards known as REAL ID.

Kentucky is one of eight states out of compliance with federal identification standards passed by Congress in 2004. The legislature approved a REAL ID bill last spring but Bevin vetoed it, citing widespread misunderstanding of the issue.

The REAL ID legislation was opposed by Tea Party groups and the ACLU of Kentucky, citing privacy concerns.

Fort Knox to Stop Accepting Kentucky Licenses for Entry

By Associated Press Jan 16, 2017
Ft. Knox

Kentucky residents soon may need a passport to enter Fort Knox.

The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown reports Kentucky licenses and state-issued IDs don't meet minimum security standards established by the 2005 Real ID Act. Fort Knox issued a statement saying that beginning Jan. 30, the post will no longer accept a license from Kentucky and eight other non-compliant states.

Most people entering the post regularly won't be affected, as an approved U.S. military ID is an acceptable alternative.