KYTC Spokesman: Eclipse Travelers Should Bring “A Five Gallon Bucket of Patience”

By Ebony Clark 1 hour ago

Credit greatamericaneclipse.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd said travelers should bring “a five gallon bucket of patience” when coming to see the total solar eclipse.

The transportation cabinet is making final preparations for the natural phenomenon now only six days away. Todd said people from 45 states are expected to come to the region and the number of visitors is steadily increasing. He urges people not to park on the shoulders of roadways to watch the eclipse.

“We’ll have lots of message boards up that will essentially say ‘Heavy eclipse event traffic ahead, be prepared to stop, no parking on shoulder.’ Because when people pull off and start parking on the shoulder they tend to slow down other traffic on the road, they become a safety hazard,” Todd said.

Todd said visitors should instead park in a city or state park with accessible facilities nearby, like restrooms and food sources. KYTC is working with the National Weather Service in Paducah to keep track of the weather for Monday's eclipse. Todd said they are predicting mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80's which could create heat-related issues such as heat strokes and heat exhaustion.

More travel tips can be found at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's website.

Tags: 
solar eclipse

Related Content

A Total Solar Eclipse is Giving Small Town Hopkinsville Big Expectations

By Jul 18, 2017
Lisa Autry

Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports.  On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two minutes in astronomy…two minutes and 40 seconds to be exact. 

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be the epicenter of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.  For a town of just over 30,000 people, it’s a really big deal.

Dubbed "Eclipseville,” at least 50,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to descend on Hopkinsville.  Local parks will become campsites.  The National Guard will mobilize for crowd control.  Schools will close.

Jonell Edwards has lived in Hopkinsville since 1953 and has never seen her hometown this excited about anything.

"People from overseas are coming. I think everything is going to be crowded," stated Edwards.  "It’s only going to last a few minutes, but everybody’s coming to see it.”

Total Solar Eclipses Aren't Just About What You See

By 23 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. is preparing to experience this summer’s blockbuster show-the first coast to coast total solar eclipse in 99 years. 

While solar eclipses aren’t uncommon, this one is significant. Not only is it a total solar eclipse, meaning the moon will completely blot out the sun, it will also be visible in portions of 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina. 

It’s been 38 years since a total eclipse was visible from the continental United States - and even then it was visible only in the northwestern U.S. & Canada.  Many eclipses are only visible from remote parts of the globe.


The Eclipse Won’t Be Great For Solar Power — But Effect In Kentucky Likely Minimal

By Aug 9, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

For a lot of people in the region, August 21’s solar eclipse marks a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. But if you own solar panels, it means a day of less-than-ideal energy production.

Bloomberg News estimates 9,000 megawatts of solar production will go down when the sun is obscured by the moon — the equivalent of nine nuclear reactors. A lot of that is in California, which sources about 40 percent of its power from the sun. The eclipse has prompted a campaign asking Californians to reduce their energy usage on August 21, to account for the increased load on the state’s other power sources.

NASA Issues Warning About Unsafe Eclipse Viewing Glasses

By Jul 20, 2017
NASA

As Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Franklin and other Kentucky cities in prime viewing area prepare for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA is issuing a warning.

NASA has been alerted that some unsafe eclipse glasses are being sold to consumers. Special eye protection is needed for safe viewing of the astronomical event.   

NASA says the only glasses that should be used are produced by four companies – American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, TSE 17 and Thousand Oaks Optical. 

The safe glasses must also have the reference number ISO 12312-2.

NASA has details on safe eclipse viewing glasses and on the solar eclipse on its website

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds.

Solar Eclipse a Bonus for Corvette Convention in Bowling Green

By Jul 10, 2017
Western Kentucky University

The stars have aligned for a national organization of Corvette enthusiasts holding its national convention in Bowling Green, Kentucky beginning Aug. 21.

That’s the day of the solar eclipse and Bowling Green is in the prime viewing area.

Bowling Green is the only place the Corvette is made, so car clubs often have conventions in town and the GM Corvette plant is always on the ‘must see’ list.

WKU Preparing for Thousands of Students for Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse

By Jul 5, 2017
WKU Hardin Planetarium

Western Kentucky University is planning for its football stadium to be filled with a crowd of 8,000 to 20,000 school-age children for the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. 

WKU has invited area school districts to share the highly anticipated event that will cause the day to go dark for about one minute at 1:27 p.m. in Bowling Green.

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds. Bowling Green is at the edge of the “path of totality” for the eclipse.