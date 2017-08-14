Legislators Reject U of L’s Request For $1.25M In Legal Funds

By Kate Howard 24 seconds ago

Credit Kate Howard

The University of Louisville hit a stumbling block in its attempted turnaround Monday when a legislative committee rejected its plan to spend $1.25 million on outside lawyers.

Five of eight members of the government contract review committee rejected the school’s amended legal contract. The legislators cited the millions of dollars that have already been approved in the wake of a scathing forensic investigation of the nonprofit U of L Foundation.

The committee on Monday also deferred U of L’s request to spend $400,000 more on a search firm contract, which doesn’t include the impending presidential search.

All the money previously allocated for legal bills has been spent, U of L’s attorneys said. At least half of the legal money was earmarked for potential litigation against former leaders and board members accused of misspending the endowment.

“The problem with the foundation itself was that it was overspending. I can tell you I hear from taxpayers all the time that tell us that we are overspending over here as well,” said Rep. Stan Lee, co-chair of the committee. “This is one time I don’t think we’re ready to do that.”

(Read KyCIR’s ongoing coverage of the University of Louisville)

Amy Shoemaker, an attorney with U of L’s general counsel’s office, said the school is reviewing its options to appeal the decision. Craig Dilger, an attorney with Stoll Keenon Ogden, said his firm will continue to represent U of L in the interim.

Dilger noted his firm considers U of L to be an important client with an important mission. The firm is paid a state-mandated rate, which is less than a third of his typical hourly rate.

“If it was about the money — at the state rate– we wouldn’t do the work,” Dilger said.

Nonetheless, Dilger noted, litigation is expensive. He said the Alvarez and Marsal investigation gave the university a sound legal basis to try to recover what he’s estimated as $40 million to $100 million misspent by former employees, officers or board members at the foundation. But whether the university’s leaders decide to proceed is up to them, Dilger said.

Kate Howard can be reached at khoward@kycir.org and (502) 814.6546.

Disclosures: In 2015, the University of Louisville, which for years has donated to Louisville Public Media, earmarked $3,000 to KyCIR as part of a larger LPM donation. University board member Sandra Frazier and former member Stephen Campbell have donated. 

This story will be updated.

Tags: 
University of Louisville

Related Content

Despite Litigation, Bevin Planning to Reorganize Additional State Boards

By Lisa Autry Jun 21, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Updated June 26, 2017 at 1:35 p.m.:

The Public Protection Cabinet had previously told board leaders that Governor Bevin planned to issue an executive order as early as July 1 that would alter how the medical and professional boards operate.  However, the restructuring will not occur July 1, according to Cabinet Spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn who issued the following statement:

"The Public Protection Cabinet continues to work with each licensing board, stakeholders, and legislators to receive feedback regarding the proposed reorganization.  The Cabinet is working to fine tune the proposed reorganization based on the feedback we have received, and we look forward to proceeding with the reorganization plan, which will benefit licensed professionals throughout the Commonwealth."

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is planning to reorganize dozens of medical and professional oversight boards. 

The panels control the licensing of thousands of professionals in Kentucky and investigate complaints filed against them.  The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says those boards currently operate without sufficient state oversight. 

Cabinet officials declined to be interviewed, but pointed out that in  2015, the U.S. Supreme Court held in North Carolina Dental Board v. Federal Trade Commission that professional licensing boards comprised of market participants (board members who hold active licenses in the profession they regulate) must be supervised by the state to avoid anti-trust liability.

U of L Says Investigative Committee Had No Authority In Postseason Ban Decision

By Stephen George Feb 16, 2016
University of Louisville

Less than a day after a member of the University of Louisville’s investigative committee looking into allegations of prostitution within the men’s basketball program spoke out against the school’s decision to self-impose a postseason ban, the university is attempting to clarify the committee’s role.

It is the first time any U of L official has spoken publicly about details of the committee, despite inquiries from WFPL and other media for more information.

The statement from U of L also comes after men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino last week told a national ESPN radio show that Athletic Director Tom Jurich made the decision to keep the team out of the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA tournaments this season. The school had previously said it was U of L President James Ramsey’s call, and reiterated that in a statement today.

U of L Professor Ricky Jones, chair of the Pan-African Studies Department and a member of the investigative committee, told The Courier-Journal on Monday that he disagreed with the decision to self-impose a ban.

“There was nothing we saw that implicated anyone but Andre McGee,” Jones told the C-J.

Read The University Of Louisville’s NCAA Punishment Appeal

By Aug 11, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The University of Louisville has filed its appeal of punishment handed down by the NCAA for violations committed to the men’s basketball program.

The penalties were imposed after an investigation into allegations that former staff member Andre McGee arranged stripper shows and sex parties for Cardinal players and recruits over a nearly four-year period.

Will U of L Sue Its Former Leaders? Four Trustees Will Decide

By Kate Howard Aug 11, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

A small, exclusive group of University of Louisville trustees will decide whether to sue, settle, or take no action to recover money misspent at the U of L Foundation.

The board of trustees on Thursday created a special litigation committee empowered to “take any and all actions it deems appropriate” to recover an estimated $40-$100 million in endowment funds allegedly overspent by former officials.

In Wake Of Blistering Audit, U of L Foundation Fires Chief Financial Officer

By Kyeland Jackson Jul 18, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

After more than a month of speculation, the U of L Foundation fired Chief Financial Officer Jason Tomlinson on Tuesday.

ULF Chair Diane Medley wouldn’t say whether Tomlinson was fired for cause or when the discussion to fire him began, but said his removal is effective immediately.

Tomlinson was put on leave after a blistering audit released last month alleged former university president James Ramsey and his administration purposefully overspent, hid information and made questionable governance decisions.

Kentucky Supreme Court to Hear U of L Case in August

By Associated Press Jun 20, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit pitting the Republican governor against the state's Democratic attorney general.

The court will hear arguments on Aug. 18 about whether Gov. Matt Bevin has the authority to abolish and replace the boards of trustees at public universities.

Last year, Bevin abolished the board of trustees at the University of Louisville and replaced it with a new board. Attorney General Andy Beshear sued, arguing Bevin's order was illegal. A state judge agreed with him, and Bevin appealed.