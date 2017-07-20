Life Sentence Will Remain for Iraqi Man Convicted on Terrorism Charges While Living in Bowling Green

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi

A federal judge in Kentucky has denied an Iraqi native’s bid to vacate his life sentence on terrorism-related crimes. 

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and a co-defendant were arrested in 2012 while living in Bowling Green. 

Hammadi argued that his court-appointed attorney James Earhart assured him he would get a lesser sentence if he pleaded guilty.   The 29-year-old Hammadi also contended that he didn’t know a life sentence was possible as a result of his plea, or else he would not have pleaded guilty. 

U.S. District Judge Thomas Russell ruled that Hammadi failed to establish that Earhart was ineffective in representing him. 

Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan conspired to send cash and weapons to al-Qaida in Iraq and were arrested following an FBI sting operation. 

Both men admitted taking part in insurgent activities in Iraq prior to arriving in the U.S. in 2009. 

Alwan escaped a life sentence by cooperating with the government, and was given 40 years in prison.

