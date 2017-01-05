Lost River Sessions: Becca Mancari and Kent Eugene Goolsby

Lost River Sessions featuring Becca Mancari and Kent Eugene Goolsby

This month's Lost River Sessions radio broadcast features Becca Mancari and her concert recorded at the Roxy Theater in downtown Franklin, Ky. In the second half of the show, Kent Eugene Goolsby performs at Highland Stables in Bowling Green.

Becca Mancari Setlist

Waiting So Long

Devil's Mouth

Golden

Dirty Dishes

Summertime Mama

Long Way Down

Kitchen Dancing

Kent Eugene Goolsby Setlist

Hitched

Rags To Rags

Better Angels

How Low Does Your Fruit Hang

Natural Disaster

Leading Lady

This Daddy

Wishing Well