Lost River Sessions: Becca Mancari and Kent Eugene Goolsby

This month's Lost River Sessions radio broadcast features Becca Mancari and her concert recorded at the Roxy Theater in downtown Franklin, Ky. In the second half of the show, Kent Eugene Goolsby performs at Highland Stables in Bowling Green.
Becca Mancari Setlist
Waiting So Long
Devil's Mouth
Golden
Dirty Dishes
Summertime Mama
Long Way Down
Kitchen Dancing
Kent Eugene Goolsby Setlist
Hitched
Rags To Rags
Better Angels
How Low Does Your Fruit Hang
Natural Disaster
Leading Lady
This Daddy
Wishing Well