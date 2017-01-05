Related Program: 
Lost River Sessions

Lost River Sessions: Becca Mancari and Kent Eugene Goolsby

By 21 minutes ago
Lost River Sessions

This month's Lost River Sessions radio broadcast features Becca Mancari and her concert recorded at the Roxy Theater in downtown Franklin, Ky.  In the second half of the show, Kent Eugene Goolsby performs at Highland Stables in Bowling Green. 

Becca Mancari Setlist
Waiting So Long
Devil's Mouth
Golden
Dirty Dishes
Summertime Mama
Long Way Down
Kitchen Dancing

Kent Eugene Goolsby Setlist
Hitched
Rags To Rags
Better Angels
How Low Does Your Fruit Hang
Natural Disaster
Leading Lady
This Daddy
Wishing Well

Lost River Sessions: Lucette and JD Wilkes

By Dec 1, 2016
Lost River Sessions

This month's Lost River Sessions radio show features JD Wilkes in a set recorded at Lost River Cave in Bowling Green.  In the second half of the show, Lucette performs at Hidden Homestead in Smith's Grove, Kentucky. 

As a bonus, we have a brief  feature spotlighting Dom Flemons in an interview conducted in Louisville earlier in 2016. 

Lost River Sessions LIVE Replay: Billy Strings and The Pennyrilers

By Nov 23, 2016
Stacey Biggs

Our third Lost River Sessions LIVE! concert at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green Nov. 17th also marked, to the best of our knowledge, the first live radio broadcast from the historic theater. It featured stellar performances from The Pennyrilers and Billy Strings. 

Lost River Sessions: Eva Ross and Eddie & Alonzo Pennington

By Nov 3, 2016
Lost River Sessions

Eva Ross performs in the chapel at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green in this month's episode of Lost River Sessions on the radio.  Ross is a native of Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Also this month, we hear from father-son guitar duo Eddie & Alonzo Pennington. Their set was recorded at the Pioneer Cabin at WKU. 

Lost River Sessions: Tim Easton and Harpeth Rising

By Oct 6, 2016
Lost River Sessions

Singer/songwriter Tim Easton plays the Crocker Farm Winery on this month's Lost River Sessions radio broadcast. Originally from Akron, Ohio, Easton traveled around Europe for seven years honing his craft. He now lives in Nashville. 

In the second half of the show, Harpeth Rising performs.  The group is made up of Maria Di Meglio on cello, Michelle Younger on banjo and Jordana Greenberg on violin. Their performance was recorded at the Kentucky Museum on the campus of WKU. 