Louisville City Government Files Suit Against Opioid Distributors

By WFPL News 4 hours ago

Credit WFPL

Louisville Metro government is suing the country’s three largest opioid distribution companies: Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell announced the federal lawsuit Monday morning.

In a press release, the city said more than 197 million doses of prescription opioids were dispensed in the county from 2012 through the middle of 2017. That, the officials said, was enough for 258 doses for every person in the city.

Last year, 364 people died from overdoses in Louisville, though that includes people who overdosed on non-prescription opiates, like heroin.

“There is no question our taxpayers — all 760,000 Louisville citizens — are shouldering the financial responsibility for the opioid crisis,” Fischer said.

Louisville isn’t alone in targeting the companies distributing the pills.

From the Washington Post:

Within the past year, at least 25 states, cities and counties have filed civil cases against manufacturers, distributors and large drugstore chains that make up the $13 billion-a-year opioid industry. In the past few weeks alone, the attorneys general for Ohio and Missouri, along with the district attorneys for three counties in Tennessee, filed suits against the industry — and the attorney general for Oklahoma filed suit on Friday.

The strategy echoes the effort against major tobacco companies in the 1990s and is born of similar frustration over rising death rates and the increasing costs of addressing the continuing public health crisis. After years of government and pharmaceutical firms failing to control the problem, some lawyers say the suits have the potential to force the industry to curb practices that contribute to it.

President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency last week, though details about what exactly that means haven’t been released yet.

Tags: 
opioids
drugs
addiction
Louisville

Related Content

Trump Says He Intends To Declare Opioid Crisis National Emergency

By Aug 10, 2017

President Trump says he is ready to declare the nation's opioid crisis "a national emergency," saying it is a "serious problem the likes of which we have never had." Speaking to reporters at the entrance to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he is on a working vacation, Trump promised "to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis."

Some States Say Declaring An Emergency Has Helped In The Opioid Fight

By Aug 9, 2017

Update 3:35 pm August 10: Two days after making a few general remarks about the opioid crisis, President Trump on Thursday called it "a national emergency" and said his administration would be drawing up papers to make it official.

"We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis," Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

First Responders Spending More On Overdose Reversal Drug

By Aug 8, 2017

In Prince George's County, Md., every first responder carries naloxone, the drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

"We carry it in our first-in bags," says Bryan Spies, the county's battalion chief in charge of emergency services. "So whenever we arrive at a patient's side, it's in the bag, along with things like glucose, aspirin and oxygen."

To Grow Market Share, A Drugmaker Pitches Its Product To Judges

By editor Aug 3, 2017

Philip Kirby says he first used heroin during a stint in a halfway house a few years ago, when he was 21 years old. He quickly formed a habit.

"You can't really dabble in it," he says.

Late last year, Kirby was driving with drugs and a syringe in his car when he got pulled over. He went to jail for a few months on a separate charge before entering a drug court program in Hamilton County, Ind., north of Indianapolis. But before Kirby started, he says the court pressured him to get a shot of a drug called Vivitrol.

Should The Opioid Crisis Be Declared A National Emergency?

By Aug 2, 2017

A White House commission released a report this week on America's opioid crisis with an urgent recommendation — that President Trump declare it a national emergency.