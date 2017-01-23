Lt. Gov. Touts Entrepreneurship Challenge for Kentucky Students

Kentucky’s lieutenant governor wants to inspire the next generation of small business owners.

Jeanean Hampton has launched the state’s first Entrepreneurship Challenge, which is a business pitch competition open to all Kentucky students in grades 9-12.

Teams must have between two and four students with two adult advisers who could be parents, teachers, or business leaders.

Hampton is a retired Air Force captain who earned an MBA with a focus on marketing, entrepreneurship and electronic commerce.

She said she wishes there had been a program like this when she was growing up, but this is almost as satisfying.

"I get to foster the entrepreneurial climate in Kentucky, and that for me, is very rewarding," Hampton stated.

Students will compete in regional competitions. Teams placing first, second, and third at the state competition will share in nearly $100,000 in scholarships that can be used at any school of post-secondary education in Kentucky.

February 1 is the deadline to apply for the competition.