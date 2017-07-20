NASA Issues Warning About Unsafe Eclipse Viewing Glasses

By 50 minutes ago

Credit NASA

As Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Franklin and other Kentucky cities in prime viewing area prepare for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA is issuing a warning.

NASA has been alerted that some unsafe eclipse glasses are being sold to consumers. Special eye protection is needed for safe viewing of the astronomical event.   

NASA says the only glasses that should be used are produced by four companies – American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, TSE 17 and Thousand Oaks Optical. 

The safe glasses must also have the reference number ISO 12312-2.

NASA has details on safe eclipse viewing glasses and on the solar eclipse on its website

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds.

Hopkinsville is on the center line for one of the longest times of total eclipse in the nation. Bowling Green is at the edge of the “path of totality” for the eclipse. Many other cities in the region are also in prime viewing area  and are planning special events and designated parking areas for thousands of cars expected to arrive on Aug. 21.

Emergency managers are also coordinating regional preparedness because of the hot weather predicted on that day and because the eclipse occurs at the hottest time of the day, around one o'clock in the afternoon.

More information on the eclipse is on the Western Kentucky University eclipse website 

 

 

Tags: 
eclipse

Related Content

WKU Preparing for Thousands of Students for Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse

By Jul 5, 2017
WKU Hardin Planetarium

Western Kentucky University is planning for its football stadium to be filled with a crowd of 8,000 to 20,000 school-age children for the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. 

WKU has invited area school districts to share the highly anticipated event that will cause the day to go dark for about one minute at 1:27 p.m. in Bowling Green.

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds. Bowling Green is at the edge of the “path of totality” for the eclipse.

A Total Solar Eclipse is Giving Small Town Hopkinsville Big Expectations

By Jul 18, 2017
Lisa Autry

Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports.  On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two minutes in astronomy…two minutes and 40 seconds to be exact. 

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be the epicenter of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.  For a town of just over 30,000 people, it’s a really big deal.

Dubbed "Eclipseville,” at least 50,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to descend on Hopkinsville.  Local parks will become campsites.  The National Guard will mobilize for crowd control.  Schools will close.

Jonell Edwards has lived in Hopkinsville since 1953 and has never seen her hometown this excited about anything.

"People from overseas are coming. I think everything is going to be crowded," stated Edwards.  "It’s only going to last a few minutes, but everybody’s coming to see it.”

New Visitors Center in Hopkinsville Part of High-Gear Preparation for Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse

By Apr 30, 2017
Rhonda J Miller

Hopkinsville is continuing to gear up for this summer’s solar eclipse. The astronomical event on Aug. 21 is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors from around the globe to Christian County.

That’s because Hopkinsville is a point of longest duration of the total solar eclipse – two-minutes-and-40-seconds.

Cheryl Cook is executive director of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says preparation has been full-speed ahead with the mayor, governor, the National Guard and emergency management groups all playing a role.

But Cook says planners are still expecting the unexpected when it goes dark just after one o’clock in the afternoon on Aug. 21.

Kentucky Tourism Dept. Launches 2017 Solar Eclipse Site

By John Null Aug 31, 2016
kentuckytourism.com

Less than a year away now from a total solar eclipse expected to draw thousands of tourists to western Kentucky, the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism has launched a website for the event.

It will be the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States since 1979, and its epicenter runs through western Kentucky, with the “point of greatest eclipse” in Christian County.

The website includes a map of prime viewing locations, eclipse duration information for each location and eye safety tips.

The eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Christian County Town Will be Best Place in the World to See Eclipse

By Sep 4, 2012

The Western Kentucky town of Hopkinsville has hit the astronomical jackpot. When a total eclipse of the sun darkens skies Aug. 21, 2017, the show will last longer in a stretch of hilly country near Hopkinsville than any place on the planet. It will last two minutes and 40 seconds, not much longer than the Kentucky Derby.

Solar Eclipse a Bonus for Corvette Convention in Bowling Green

By Jul 10, 2017
Western Kentucky University

The stars have aligned for a national organization of Corvette enthusiasts holding its national convention in Bowling Green, Kentucky beginning Aug. 21.

That’s the day of the solar eclipse and Bowling Green is in the prime viewing area.

Bowling Green is the only place the Corvette is made, so car clubs often have conventions in town and the GM Corvette plant is always on the ‘must see’ list.