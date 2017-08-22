New Initiative Aims to Expand Computer Science Learning Opportunities in Kentucky Schools

By 1 hour ago

Credit Flickr/Creative Commons

Kentucky is launching a new initiative that will provide more students with computer science education classes from elementary to high school.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt announced the plan Tuesday at Glasgow High School. The initiative will develop state-based computer science standards, and create professional development opportunities to encourage teachers to attain computer science credentials.

Commissioner Pruitt thinks computer science learning opportunities need to be available to all Kentucky students.

“And what this is really about is providing our students that are low-income, our students of color, our girls—that traditionally might not have considered this as an opportunity for them—but really focused on recruiting those kids into these courses,” Pruitt said.

Under the initiative, the Kentucky Department of Education will count a computer science credit as either a standalone requirement, or as a class that that can be substituted for a science credit toward high school graduation.

Thirty-one school districts and seven area technology centers are currently participating in the Kentucky Computer Science Initiative.

State Senator David Givens of Greensburg has been a vocal supporter of increasing computer science learning opportunities for Kentucky students.

He says early feedback from participating school districts has been positive.

“They see it as a synthesis of chemistry, physics, and advanced math. And for it to count as a science credit opens up new opportunities for a lot of districts that have quality people in place, and now they can provide students access to another credit through the same staff they have,” the Greensburg Republican said.

The group Code.org is working with its local partner AdvanceKentucky to help prepare 50 teachers a year for three years to expand opportunities for students to take the AP Computer Science Principles course, as well as expand preparation for its middle school course, Computer Science Discoveries, and its elementary school course, Computer Science Fundamentals.

Tags: 
education
Stephen Pruitt
computer science

Related Content

A Push To Boost Computer Science Learning, Even At An Early Age

By Feb 17, 2014

Education Commissioner Floats New ‘Star’ Rating System For Kentucky Schools

By Jul 11, 2017
Simpson County Schools

Kentucky’s education commissioner is offering details of how regulators could measure public schools’ progress improving and educating students. The move comes after the legislature voted to overhaul the school accountability system this spring.

The new system would rate schools and districts on a scale from one to five “stars” based on how well they improve in six categories: proficiency, growth, graduation rates (for high schools), closing the achievement gap, transition readiness and opportunity and access.

Guilting Girls: How Abstinence Education Can Have Unintended Effects

By Taylor Inman Aug 11, 2017
Pixabay

The future of sex education for some classrooms across the country is up for debate as President Trump’s proposed 2018 budget allocates a majority of funding towards abstinence-centered programs. Abstinence education is already required in Kentucky schools, where many high school students will encounter it in their mandatory health class. There, the classroom experience can end up being very different for female students compared to their male counterparts.

Megan Durbin is a few years removed from her sex education class at Calloway County High School, but she remembers it like it was yesterday. As a freshman she and the other girls were in separate classroom as a guest lecturer passed around a rose, telling each girl to remove a petal.


At Long Last, Signs That College Tuition Might Come Down

By Aug 8, 2017

It's a fall tradition: Students don college sweatshirts and their parents, meanwhile, sweat the tuition bills.

One flash-in-the-pan movie this summer even featured a couple, played by Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, who start a casino to cope with their kids' college costs.

Annual tuition hikes have been pretty much a given in higher ed, but recently, there are signs that the decades-long rise in college costs is nearing a peak.

Hardin County School Beginning Behavioral Health Program

By Aug 7, 2017

Students at a Hardin County elementary school will have access to a unique behavioral health program this fall. The program is a partnership between Meadow View Elementary and Communicare, a mental health clinic in the region.

The program will accept up to ten students who have severe mental or behavioral health problems. Raquel Strickland, manager for Communicare, said participating students will take their classes separately from other students for an average of nine weeks.