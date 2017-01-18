New Radcliff Shelter Hosting Guests with Crises Ranging from Unemployment to Illness

A new shelter that opened in Radcliff on Jan. 9 has found it’s hosting people who are experiencing a wide range of issues. Since Room In The Inn Radcliff opened its doors, 72 guests have come to spend the night.

Theresa Humes is co-coordinator of the project. She says it’s important to remember that any one of us might end up in an unexpected crisis at some point in our lives.

"We’ve had a man who got laid off. We have also had a mom come into the program with a 15-year-old child because of domestic violence at home. We have also had some single homeless veterans come into the program.”

She said another person who came to the shelter is a woman who had to let go of her apartment because she has cancer and needs the money for medical treatment.

Humes said the project is more than just a bed and hot meal for a night or two. One of the goals is to help people in crisis find a more stable situation.

“We will be asking them, ‘Have you ever served in the military?’ We ask them that question because, especially with us being right next to Fort Knox and we’re a military town, we’re going to be able to connect them to a couple of resources that if they’re a homeless veteran, we’re going to be able to get them help to get into housing.”

Humes said she and co-coordinator Lynnette Kennedy also help find resources for pregnant women and others who may be eligible for longer-term assistance.

Currently 17 churches are collaborating with Room In The Inn to offer hot meals, overnight sleeping quarters and transportation. Guests who are requesting space at the shelter are asked to register at Crossroads Christian Church on Lincoln Trail in Radcliff each evening from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Transportation is provided to the night's host church.

The project runs through February 28th.